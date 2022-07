LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lily Volunteer Fire Department of Laurel County hosted their first post-pandemic Appalachian Foothills Fire Muster on Saturday. “We were wanting the community to come together, we were wanting the tri-counties to come together, we were wanting the states to come together, and this is an event that all firefighters can participate in.” said Bo Carmon, Senior Firefighter with the Lily Volunteer Fire Department.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO