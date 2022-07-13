ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Man dies after being shot in Little Woods

By Bun Choum
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said a man is dead...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Man shot in New Orleans East Friday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East late Friday night. Police reports show that a man was shot in the groin area at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and North I-10 Service Road around 11:43 p.m. The victim was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by coroner

The Orleans Parish coroner's office on Friday identified a man who was shot and killed in the Little Woods area as 34-year-old James Williams. Police found Williams near the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street on Wednesday afternoon. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died. Times-Picayune...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed outside stalled SUV on Danzinger Bridge, New Orleans police say

A man standing near his stalled vehicle on the Danziger Bridge was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 5900 block of Chef Menteur Highway at 2:35 p.m. Officers said the driver of an Acura SUV had exited the vehicle after it stalled in the right downriver-bound lane of the bridge. He was standing by the vehicle when a Honda SUV crashed into him and his car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Man killed in shooting near Hollygrove on Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to the scene of a homicide early Friday morning. The initial call came in around 8:30 a.m. referencing a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood. According to the NOPD, Officers traveled to the 8300 block of Nelson Street in response...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in overnight shooting in Central City, NOPD says

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Central City, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported just before midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street (map). The man died at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating fatal traffic collision on Danziger bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision on the Danziger Bridge on Friday, according to a press release. A pedestrian was walking on the Danziger Bridge in the 5400 block of Chef Menteur Highway when they were fatally struck by a vehicle, police say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Victim dies from multiple gunshot wounds in Treme: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a night of violent crime on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Treme in the early hours of Thursday. The NOPD says they were called to the intersection of St. Philip and Treme streets at 12:46 a.m. When...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman accused of two stabbings in two days, one fatal

A New Orleans woman was booked Saturday with fatally stabbing a man in Mid-City, and stands accused of stabbing another man the day after the killing, according to Criminal District Court records. Detectives used surveillance video recordings from several stores to identify Ariel Shelling, 24, as the person who killed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans hospital identifies unknown injured man

NEW ORLEANS — University Medical Center New Orleans has announced that the man that they asked for public assistance in identifying has been identified. The man has been in the hospital's care since he was injured on June 4. The man was struck by a vehicle at Canal and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in Treme. Police say one man was found shot to death at the scene around 12:46 a.m. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Vigil for 2-year-old, Ezekiel Harry, who was found dead in Houma

NEW ORLEANS — A candlelight vigil for Ezekiel Harry happened on Friday night around 7 p.m. at the Courthouse Square on West Main Street in Downtown Houma. Ezekiel died due to blunt force trauma to the head earlier this week, and his remains were found in a black duffel bag in a trashcan on Dapsit Street.
HOUMA, LA

