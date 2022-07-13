NOPD: Man dies after being shot in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A stray bullet left a man hospitalized Friday night, said the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened at the corner of Bullard Ave. and North I-10 Service Rd. According to officers, a 23-year-old man said he was walking in the reported area when he...
New Orleans Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in Mid-City on July 8. Ariel Shelling, 24, has been accused of stabbing a man to death early morning in Mid-City on the 2700 block of Banks Street. Shelling was already in police custody when...
The Orleans Parish coroner's office on Friday identified a man who was shot and killed in the Little Woods area as 34-year-old James Williams. Police found Williams near the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street on Wednesday afternoon. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died. Times-Picayune...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in New Orleans East Friday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The accident happened in the 5400 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. The NOPD says just after 2:30, the...
A man standing near his stalled vehicle on the Danziger Bridge was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 5900 block of Chef Menteur Highway at 2:35 p.m. Officers said the driver of an Acura SUV had exited the vehicle after it stalled in the right downriver-bound lane of the bridge. He was standing by the vehicle when a Honda SUV crashed into him and his car.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the edge of the Leonidas and Hollygrove neighborhoods. The shooting was reported in the 8300 block of Nelson Street. According to police, a man was shot and declared dead on the scene by EMS around...
A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Central City, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported just before midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street (map). The man died at the scene, police said. His name and age have not been released. This...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a night of violent crime on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Treme in the early hours of Thursday. The NOPD says they were called to the intersection of St. Philip and Treme streets at 12:46 a.m. When...
A New Orleans woman was booked Saturday with fatally stabbing a man in Mid-City, and stands accused of stabbing another man the day after the killing, according to Criminal District Court records. Detectives used surveillance video recordings from several stores to identify Ariel Shelling, 24, as the person who killed...
The Houma Police Department provided new information after a 2-year-old was found dead in a trashcan Tuesday afternoon. According to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office, the cause of death was found to be severe blunt force trauma to the head. Ezekiel Harry, 2, was found in a black duffel bag...
NEW ORLEANS — University Medical Center New Orleans has announced that the man that they asked for public assistance in identifying has been identified. The man has been in the hospital's care since he was injured on June 4. The man was struck by a vehicle at Canal and...
GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Gretna about reports of a shooting. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. according to the JPSO. Deputies arrived at a home located in the 2900 block of Penwood drive where...
NEW ORLEANS — A candlelight vigil for Ezekiel Harry happened on Friday night around 7 p.m. at the Courthouse Square on West Main Street in Downtown Houma. Ezekiel died due to blunt force trauma to the head earlier this week, and his remains were found in a black duffel bag in a trashcan on Dapsit Street.
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Kenner homicide that police say is connected to a string of back-and-forth shootings between two groups of people. On Wednesday, the teen was taken into custody at his Laplace home on a second-degree murder warrant for...
