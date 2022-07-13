NOPD: Man dies after being shot in Little Woods

A man standing near his stalled vehicle on the Danziger Bridge was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police were called to the 5900 block of Chef Menteur Highway at 2:35 p.m. Officers said the driver of an Acura SUV had exited the vehicle after it stalled in the right downriver-bound lane of the bridge. He was standing by the vehicle when a Honda SUV crashed into him and his car.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO