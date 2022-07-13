ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Alléz-OOPS! Circus in town at NWSF

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Circus is in town at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Alléz-OOPS! is a two-person circus crew combining comedy with...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

 

WEAU-TV 13

Country Jam USA begins in one week

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Jam USA begins July 21 in what will likely be the final festival at the spot it’s called home for more than three decades. The festival is set to move from its grounds in the Town of Union to a new location in Chippewa County.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Valley business leaders react to Sun Country announcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One thing was top of mind at Friday’s Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues event, the area’s next airline. Thursday, the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (CVRA) announced Sun Country Airlines would be its next carrier. The U.S. Department of Transportation selected Sun Country for the airport as a part of its Essential Air Service program.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

BABY BACK (FOR THE FIRST TIME): Chili’s Could Be Coming to Eau Claire

Time to cue that ad jingle that’s been stuck in our heads since the 1990s: Eau Claire could soon be home to a Chili’s. If you’re the kind of person who wants your (sing it with me) baby back, baby back, baby back ribs, then you’ll be pleased to know that the national chain restaurant could soon be serving up American and Tex-Mex fare at 3625 Gateway Drive, on the former site of CCF Bank. The bank recently built a newer, smaller branch next door, freeing up this high-traffic spot at the corner of Gateway Drive and Prill Road not far from Kohl’s and Target for development.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Inclusive Ministry is back with in-person services

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than two years of virtual services, IM (Inclusive Ministry) Church is back with in-person services. The worship services are every third Sunday, starting July 17, at 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire. IM Church is a coalition of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A taste of the Vietnam War made its way to Wisconsin Saturday. That’s because The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is hosting a Vietnam reenactment this weekend at Camp Victory near Greenwood. Reenactors put together a 1968 army firebase camp. “We want to help educate...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Nick’s Dog Treats: turning obstacles into opportunities

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - “Really, the only difference is they can do just about everything that a non-disabled person can do. They just need a little bit of help.”. In 2003, Jennifer Hinze’s son Nick was born two and a half months pre-mature. At 11-months old, he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
AUGUSTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Climate legislation unveiled in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Legislators and community leaders are trying to make sure Eau Claire is leading the way in climate legislation. Friday at CVTC, a proposal was unveiled for what’s called the first comprehensive legislation in the upper Midwest to meet international climate targets. The new framework aims to meet those targets by addressing issues institutionally, by finding ways industry in Wisconsin can be more green and use cleaner energy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls YMCA starts new program, Y on the Fly

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls YMCA has started a new program to bring fun and healthy activities to people in rural Chippewa County. The program, Y on the Fly, is set to offer pop-up services in a mobile van that will go to the communities during the summer months.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Wheaties

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Instead of you better eat your Wheaties, we’re saying you better adopt your Wheaties. He’s an 11-week-old cat available for adoption at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie. Wheaties loves to play, he especially enjoys small fluff balls, toy mice and anything he can kick...
MENOMONIE, WI
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
FLORIDA STATE
fox9.com

Sun Country Airlines adding services from Eau Claire, Wi.

(FOX 9) - Those who "wanna get away" from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, will now have new options, Sun Country Airlines announced Thursday. Sun Country has been selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (EAU) in Eau Claire, beginning in December of 2022, according to a press release.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Healthcare vacancies rise

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - The amount of healthcare worker vacancies is on the rise in Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley. We need healthcare workers to give people in the community the care they need, which is why increasing vacancies is concerning to local medical employees. “Healthcare, like all industries...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Country Jam, new businesses and more on Monday’s Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will consider a number of plans and proposals during Monday’s meeting. On the agenda: a comprehensive plan amendment for the future Country Jam location north of Eau Claire, consideration of a plan for a two-story office building on Eau Claire’s southeast side and consideration of plans to add two new businesses at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Prill Road on Eau Claire’s southeast side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Firefighter hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire late Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a single-family home on the 700 block of Hobart Street at 11:26 p.m., according to a release. Heavy smoke...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) - Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.
SUPERIOR, WI
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

