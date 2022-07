UVALDE, Texas - Google is honoring one of the victims of the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas by showcasing her Doodle submission on their website. 10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez submitted a drawing to the 2022 Doodle for Google contest, an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12. As part of the contest, students can create and submit their own Google Doodle for the chance to have it featured on Google's homepage, as well as win scholarships and tech packages for their schools.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO