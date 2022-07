LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Neelix!. Neelix is a handsome brown tabby who came to the shelter because his owner said he was aggressive. He was so scared when he first came to the shelter that he hid all the time. He’s still reserved and doesn’t come running up but if you reach in and scratch his ears, he turns into a goofy boy who rolls around on his back batting at your hands gently.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO