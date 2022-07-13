ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Delaware bridge gets new warning signs after 7 crashes this year

By Alyana Gomez
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vxvsp_0gei0TN100
EMBED <> More Videos Delaware bridge gets new warning signs after 7 crashes this year

Police say the underpass of the railroad bridge on Casho Mill Road in Newark, Delaware has been an issue for years.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Despite warning signs and flashing lights, people can't stop crashing into a Newark, Delaware railroad bridge.

So DelDOT is trying something new -- rubber balls called "clankers."

"Looks like hoppity hop balls hanging from a post to let everyone know the actual height," said neighbor Ben Long.

This is how they work.

"Rubber balloons that hang over the roadway at the height of the bridge and this is a mechanism for vehicles to know they are over the height and will strike the bridge if they hit the clankers," said Lt. Andrew Rubin with the Newark Police Department.

Police say the underpass of the railroad bridge on Casho Mill Road in Newark has been an issue for years. It has an 8-foot, 7-inch height requirement for vehicles passing through. Police say 14 crashes were reported in 2021 and seven so far this year.

Dilcher tells Action News he has seen multiple accidents with U-Haul and Penske trucks. Other neighbors say they've gotten used to seeing trucks slamming into the bridge.

"Just last week I saw a truck with a travel trailer that could not make it through. Had to back up, but in the meantime, traffic is backed up both ways," said Long.

The hope is these clankers are enough to detour larger trucks and keep traffic flowing.

Comments / 7

fckdonnytrump
2d ago

I duck my head when i drive my motorcycle under that bridge. I don't know how people can't see how low it is even if there wasn't multiple signs saying so.

Reply
2
Delaware dude
2d ago

Maybe the dmv could add reading to the requirements for getting a license?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP to Restrict Several State Highways for Construction Work in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — MCBH Drexeline Plaza LP is planning lane closures on several state highways in Springfield and Upper Darby townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, July 18, for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, November 23.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

DelDOT’s clankers hope to cut Casho Mill crashes

Seven large red balls hanging on chains above Casho Mill Road are the talk of the town in the Newark area. The balls were recently installed by the Delaware Department of Transportation to reduce the number of too-tall trucks hitting a nearby railroad underpass. Instead, the clank of the balls should warn the driver to turn around. Anthony Merlino posted ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Government
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
Local
Delaware Traffic
Local
Delaware Government
Newark, DE
Traffic
sauconsource.com

Woman, Teen Injured in Milford Township Crash, Police Say

A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday. According to an accident report shared by state police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on John Fries Highway at...
DUBLIN, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Residents losing patience over roar of dirt bikes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For residents living along roads frequented by dirt bikers, it's proving to be a long summer of discontent. For months, residents have demanded police step up enforcement on dirt bikes which are illegal to ride in Baltimore. This week, residents at Pratt and President Streets watched...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Rubin
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 6 at approximately 2:45 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of East 4th Street when they made contact with 26-year-old William Dade-Grubbs. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Dade-Grubbs into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on July 11, 2022 in the New Castle area as a, 16-year-old girl, of New Castle, Beverly Weaver, 69, of Sun City, Florida; and Dennis Smith, 36, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware...
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

No one hurt in Baltimore parking garage collapse, but the driver who entered moments before is shocked

BALTIMORE -- No one was hurt when a parking garage near Baltimore's Inner Harbor partially collapsed Friday morning, authorities said.The collapse happened shortly before 10 a.m. on the ground level and second floor of the parking garage at 1 E. Pratt St., according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.The fire department's special operations unit found no signs of anyone trapped or hurt during an initial scan and floor-by-floor search of the garage, Assistant Chief Dante Stewart said.Scott McConnell drove into the garage, and a moment later, it collapsed right where he came through "Put the car in park and I watch...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After 7#Traffic Accident#Action News#U Haul
WDEL 1150AM

Timely inspection prevents serious fire in Wilmington

A timely visit by members of the Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office may have prevented a more serious incident from occurring late Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022. Members were conducting an alarm test at 308 N. Market Street when activations started at multiple locations on the third floor. Investigators found a...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Local News

Chester County man killed in Delaware motorcycle crash

MILL CREEK, Del. — A Chester County man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Route 41 in Delaware. On July 12, at 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Route 41 when a white 2014 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike approaching the driveway of a private residence. State police at Delaware said the Ford turned left attempting to enter the driveway, and directly into the path of the Harley.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Tuesday night on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) in Wilmington area. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41). At this time, a white 2014 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike approaching the driveway to a private residence. The Ford turned left attempting to enter the driveway, and directly into the path of the Harley. The motorcycle applied its brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision, but ultimately struck the right-side rear of the Ford. As a result of this collision the Harley traveled out of control into the northbound lane. A white 2015 Subaru Outback that was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike behind the Ford, struck the motorcycle causing it to be logged underneath it.
WILMINGTON, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy