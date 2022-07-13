Local museum hosts wacky event to kickstart kids creativity

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Historical Museum wants to invoke excitement with its ‘Wacky Wednesday’ themed event.

Today’s theme was County Fair, and it was also the last Wacky Wednesday of the summer according to officials.

The event featured:

Snowcones

Yard games

Puppies to pet

Craft activities

History activities

Rob Freeman, a volunteer with the museum stated, “well, there is a lot of history here in Crawford county exposing it to young people like this is a really effective way of getting the past across to younger people.”

