Crawford County, KS

Local museum hosts wacky event to kickstart kids creativity

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Historical Museum wants to invoke excitement with its ‘Wacky Wednesday’ themed event.

Today’s theme was County Fair, and it was also the last Wacky Wednesday of the summer according to officials.

The event featured:

  • Snowcones
  • Yard games
  • Puppies to pet
  • Craft activities
  • History activities

Rob Freeman, a volunteer with the museum stated, “well, there is a lot of history here in Crawford county exposing it to young people like this is a really effective way of getting the past across to younger people.”

#Local Museum#Creativity#County Fairs
