Gunman sentenced to 31 years after shooting 2 stepchildren

A West Balm Beach man convicted of shooting his two stepchildren will remain behind bars for decades.

Narvin Green was sentenced to 31 years in prison Wednesday.

The attack occurred in April 2019 at the family's home near Dreher Park in the south end of the city.

WPTV Narvin Green was arrested in April 2019 shortly after the double shooting.

One of the victims, a man, was shot in the face and shoulder when he was sleeping in his bedroom. The other victim, a woman, was shot in the chest and hand as she slept on the living room couch.

Green was convicted on two counts of attempted murder. Both of the victims survived the shooting.