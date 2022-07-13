Big Change For Gabriel Davis This Buffalo Bills Season

The Green Bay Packers were forced to add four new receivers this offseason after the losses of All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They signed free agent receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal and drafted three rookies in April's draft, including North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Nevada's Romeo Doubs, and Nebraska's Samori Toure. Watkins will be going into his ninth season in the NFL, so he has been around the block. The three rookies are going to have to get up to speed with playing in the NFL and with Aaron Rodgers. There is one unlikely source that can help the rookie receivers get up to speed. That player is Green Bay's All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO