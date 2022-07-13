ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What is Utah’s most ‘perfect day of the year?’

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxHjK_0gehyELQ00
Utah Mountains. (Getty)

UTAH (ABC4) – According to an analysis of 36 years worth of weather data, it’s been revealed that July 22 will be Utah’s most “perfect day of the year.”

Family Destinations Guide carried out an extensive study of weather data across the nation to discover the exact day of the year that each state is expected to experience the most ideal forecast.

Factors that were taken into consideration include the date with the most predicted sunshine, the date with the best temperature, and the longest day of the year.

The study found that July 22 will be Utah’s most “perfect day of the year.” The date is decided by averaging the date with the most predicted sunshine–June 29, the date with the best temperature–September 15, and the longest day of the year–June 21.

It’s important to note that individual states will experience a different most “perfect day of the year.” Family Destinations states that Arizona’s most perfect day will fall on August 4, while Hawaii’s will be August 24.

To view an interactive map of the most “perfect day of the year” by every state, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Heat builds back for the weekend with isolated storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Weekend, Utah! After an active week, the weekend brings slightly drier conditions for Saturday, but the chance of storms does not go away.  Moisture will take a slight dip on Saturday and Sunday so storms won’t be as plentiful, but the heat will be. Dangerous heat returns next week, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Storm potential to close the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’re closing out the end of the work week with the potential for some storms yet again! Deep moisture has funneled into the state throughout the workweek and it will stay in place as we head into the weekend, bringing the daily chance for thunderstorms and the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Southern Utah winery talks 4th annual Utah Wine Festival

KUTV — I/G Winery has been in business for 10 years. The first winery in Southern Utah, I/G Winery sources grapes from Washington, Oregon, California, and Utah. Located downtown in St. George, Utah, I/G Winery offers fun, unique varietals that are hard to find, such as Roussanne, Alicante, and Mourvedré.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Rain presents a double edge sword for fire in Utah right now

SALT LAKE CITY – – With fire season well underway in Utah, rain is vital to the prevention of more burning land. Over the last couple days in July, the Beehive State has seen the highest level of moisture in the air this time of year leading storm development to produce heavy rain according to the National Weather Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Elko Daily Free Press

Mormon crickets invade Owyhee

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
OWYHEE, NV
ABC4

Monsoon storms with flash flooding concerns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We are closing out the end of the work week with the potential for some storms yet again! Deep moisture has funneled into the state throughout the work week, and like yesterday, we have some potential for flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect now […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Excessive heat and storm potential for some

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’ll be another day of storm potential and extreme heat.  The chance for storms will exist just about everywhere including northern Utah, but not everyone will see wet weather. Showers and storms will generally favor the higher terrain and the southern half of the state, but the valleys […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Excessive heat with more monsoon thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! It’s shaping up to be another day of storm potential and extreme heat. Everyone in the ABC4 News viewing area has a chance of seeing a storm today, but like yesterday, not everyone will see one as storms will be scattered in nature. Showers and storms will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfect Day
ABC4

Los Angeles’ 1st Mexican restaurant coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Los Angeles’ very first Mexican restaurant is coming to Salt Lake City. After opening its doors nearly 100 years ago in 1923 and then establishing six restaurants throughout Southern California, El Cholo announced the debut of its seventh location in a whole new area. Set to open in the fall of 2022, El Cholo is coming to Sugarhouse at 2166 South and 900 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

High heat sticking around with more monsoon storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah, we are halfway to the weekend! Monsoon moisture continues to stream in, and this will lead to more isolated to scattered storms today. The chance for storms will exist just about everywhere in our area, including northern Utah, but not everyone will see wet weather. Showers […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Excessive heat with isolated monsoon storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another day of monsoon moisture is triggering isolated thunderstorms in different parts of the state. These storms will seem hit or miss, as moisture surges a little further North today. This will lead to isolated showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, including in northern Utah. Showers and storms […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Why are Utah gas prices higher than Wyoming and Colorado?

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices in the west always run a little higher than in the rest of the country. But why are Utah gas prices still higher than its neighbors in Wyoming and Colorado?. Gas prices remain high here in Utah, with the current average price of...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – July 14th, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire, SimonFest Theatre Co. performances, Southern Utah Beerfest, Brian Head Family Fest, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Inflation hits Utahns harder than most states

UTAH (ABC4) – A new report showed inflation is soaring, hitting a 41-year high in the U.S. this past June. Prices in June increased 9.1% nationwide since just last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  And in Utah, reports show it’s even higher.  It’s no surprise people say they’re feeling it at the gas […]
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Next Wave sells two multifamily properties in Utah and Texas

Salt Lake City —Next Wave Investors, LLC (“Next Wave”) a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, recently completed two dispositions: Shiloh Park Townhomes, a 73-unit multifamily community in Plano, Texas, which the firm acquired in December of 2020; and Townhomes at Mountain Ridge, a 63-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City, Utah, initially acquired in May of 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Flood watch currently in effect for Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A Flood Watch is currently in effect for Utah and will remain in place until 9 pm this evening. The affected areas include Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah, and Western Canyonlands.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah's national parks see another day of probable flash floods

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Visitors to Utah's national parks and monuments have faced multiple flash flood risks this summer, and some have even experienced the danger firsthand. Parkgoers may have to skip some sites during the next few days as well as scattered thunderstorms brought yet another round...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Millions of dollars given to Utah farmers through water optimization grant

UTAH (ABC4) – As the state continues to battle a seemingly never-ending drought, Utah’s farmers and ranchers are receiving some relief, at least financially. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has awarded $25.5 million dollars in grant funding to 140 new recipients. This money was awarded after 195 total applications were sent in to receive the funding.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy