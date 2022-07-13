ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

K9 officer involved in deadly crash in Gary

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago
GARY, Ind. — One person is dead after colliding with a Lake County K9 officer’s cruiser in Gary on Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Colfax Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Dodge Charger police car was traveling east on 5th Avenue when it struck a silver, 2005, Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn from 5th Avenue and onto Colfax. Police said the driver of the Corolla was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene.

Photo by Indiana State Police

The officer driving the police cruiser was transported for non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital. Police said the officer’s K9 partner had been in the vehicle but was not injured in the crash. State police clarified that the officer was on duty at the time of the crash and had been assigned to patrol the area where the crash occurred.

State police have not released any further information.

