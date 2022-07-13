ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley, MI

Computer Calculations Err in Kingsley Student Grades and Transcripts

By Bill Froehlich
 3 days ago

A northern Michigan school district is changing some student grades – retroactively – due to a computer error.

The computer programming mistake happened in Kingsley Schools – where the superintendent says about 2,000 student grades were affected. It came to the district’s attention this spring and school officials started making changes before graduation this spring.

Dr. Keith Smith says the computer software system used for calculating grades was programmed incorrectly; rounding student grades down. That’s contrary to school policy in the student handbook. The superintendent’s own daughter was one of those affected, and along with the student’s mother, the two brought the issue to Smith’s attention. Another student transcript also showed errors, and grades were double- checked for all current students. “When I looked into it, it was clear that many kids were affected,” he says. “Once I became aware of it. I did take it to the school board.”

Smith says, “That’s why it’s 2000 grades that were adjusted. For this year’s senior class, it was not just their senior grades, but also their junior, sophomore, and freshman grades that were also fixed to adjust to the grading scale. And juniors it went back to their sophomore and freshman years. So it has been corrected for all of our current (and newly graduating) students.”

The superintendent says once students graduate and transcripts are finalized, there’s not much they can do to make changes. But student grades were only corrected “up” – meaning no students had their grades lowered by the fix. “No student’s grade was lowered, we did make sure that nobody was hurt by doing this. It just simply aligned how the computer calculated grades with what’s in the handbook,” Smith says. “Once that became to our attention, yes we knew it was going to affect a lot of kids, but you do have to do what is right,” Smith says.

Smith acknowledges some students were negatively impacted by way of scholarships or other opportunities, and says “my heart goes out to them.” He adds,

9&10 News

