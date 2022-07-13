Metro police searching for suspect car from April hit-and-run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this year.
On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa of Springfield was hit and killed by a vehicle on Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive in Nashville.‘Something’s got to change’: Nashville family looks for answers after fatal hit-and-run crash
Pompa was hit by a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag: Q0NH76. The car sustained damage to the front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.
According to Metro police, Pompa was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.
