ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police searching for suspect car from April hit-and-run crash

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDP1h_0gehvy2l00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this year.

On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa of Springfield was hit and killed by a vehicle on Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive in Nashville.

‘Something’s got to change’: Nashville family looks for answers after fatal hit-and-run crash

Pompa was hit by a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag: Q0NH76. The car sustained damage to the front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.

According to Metro police, Pompa was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Police release name of Springfield man who died after shooting on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The man found shot on Tiny Town Road early Thursday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Mareck Brown of Springfield. At about 3:56 a.m. Thursday, Clarksville Police responded to an ambulance call regarding an unconscious man on Tiny Town near Allen Road, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
wgnsradio.com

Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Non-Profit - Can you identify him?

Murfreesboro Detectives are seeking the identity of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning after a break-in at Greenhouse Ministries. The incident occurred on July 9th. An individual was captured on video prior to the thrift store opening, selecting clothing, hats, and other items. Evidently, the person was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WSMV

Police: 21-year-old arrested after allegedly killing acquaintance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of murdering someone Thursday morning. According to Clarksville Police, officers were called to Tiny Town Road and Allen Road around 4 a.m. for a man lying unconscious on the road. The 22-year-old Mareck Brown, of Springfield, appeared to have an injury to his head and was bleeding from his nose and ears. It was later discovered that Brown was shot in the head.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville homicide victim identified, suspect in custody

Clarksville police have identified the man shot to death early Thursday morning near Tiny Town Road and Allen Road. The victim was 22-year-old Mareck Brown of Springfield, according to a news release, which says the incident remains under investigation. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Darean Parrish of Springfield, was arrested Thursday...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Springfield man arrested in Tiny Town Road homicide in Clarksville

Update, 6:30 p.m.: Detectives with the Clarksville Police Special Operations Homicide Unit have arrested 21-year-old Darean Parrish of Springfield. He has been charged with homicide and theft. “This was not a random act and both parties were acquainted with each other and traveling in the same vehicle at the time...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy