Metro police searching for suspect car from April hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash from earlier this year.

On April 1, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa of Springfield was hit and killed by a vehicle on Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive in Nashville.

Pompa was hit by a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag: Q0NH76. The car sustained damage to the front passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.

According to Metro police, Pompa was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.