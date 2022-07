The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday they may have found the body of a 52-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday in an Orange County lake. Juan Santiago was last spoken to by his wife in New York over the phone at their Deltona home. She told investigators that during the 11 p.m. phone call, her husband was arguing with their 18-year-old son, Johnny Santiago, when she heard a loud noise and the line went dead.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO