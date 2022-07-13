ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Residents react to a gruesome homicide investigation

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and a teenager are behind bars accused of killing a man and burying him near their home.

Eyewitness News has been told Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have been at the scene since late Tuesday night after learning 55-year-old, Richard L. Jameson, was allegedly beaten to death in this home and buried in the backyard two years ago.

“Every time I go by here, I’ve always had a weird vibe like every time I drive by here there’s always been a weird feeling of something, and I never knew what it was until now,” explained Cheyenne Lebarron.

Cheyenne Labarron first learned about the homicide investigation at 415 Groover Road, Tuesday night.

“A bunch of people was talking about state police coroner, mobile lab everybody being out here and they’re still here,” Lebarron recalled.

By Wednesday morning neighbors drove by Groover Road to learn of Jameson’s brutal death.

“Well, it’s a little scary,” said Marc Yonklin

“You don’t expect this stuff around here but I guess you never know,” Gus Jones said.

State Troopers say an intense investigation began Monday after they were tipped off by a person who learned what happened in the home a woman who was an eyewitness.

Three people were arrested and arraigned Wednesday morning in connection to Jameson’s death.

45-year-old Dorothy Huffman, 44-year-old Thomas Huffman, and their nephew 17-year-old Kaden Koser who is charged as an adult.

According to court documents, all three beat Jameson to death with their fists and a wooden paddle.

Court papers say they wrapped him in a bed comforter and buried him in a wooded area behind the house.

Jameson had been battling cancer at the time of his death.

It’s unclear if PSP has fully recovered Jameson’s remains as Troopers were shown where he was buried by Thomas Huffman.

The Pennsylvania SPCA was also on scene to take custody of at least two horses from the home.

This is still an active investigation.

Comments / 8

