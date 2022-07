‘The World’ bar and grill is hosting a silent auction and raffle event on Saturday, July 23 to benefit a Vicksburg woman who is hospitalized with a rare disorder. Michele Mobley has been in the hospital for the last three months receiving around-the-clock treatment. Mobley was diagnosed with porphyria, meaning her cells fail to change chemicals in her body—called porphyrins and porphyrin precursors—into heme, the substance that gives blood its red color. When these chemicals build up in your body, they cause illness and can affect the liver, bone marrow, kidneys, skin and nervous system.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO