Brett Favre is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, let alone in the history of the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, details surrounding his personal life since his retirement have been disappointing. For over a year now, Favre has been linked to a scandal that is unfolding to be the largest embezzlement scheme in the history of Mississippi. It is a simple, yet somehow complicated, story that involves Favre, former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant, and a pharmaceutical company called Prevacus.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO