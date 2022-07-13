Meet Taco, a kitten so cute you’ll want to eat him up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Pawsitive Impact Project is collecting donations for the Capital Humane Society’s pet pantry. Donations can include pet food, like dog and cat food, and can be either dry or canned. Any food donations should not be opened or expired, or they will not be accepted.
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Kobe is a Boxer/Staffordshire Terrier mix. He's 5 years old, but you can't tell — he has all the energy of a puppy!. He loves exercising and...
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — In light of National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 17, Yelp has released the best place to get ice cream in 2022 in each state and province. They came up with these places based on a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022, said Yelp.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A playground at Woods Park in Lincoln will be dedicated in honor of a 6-year-old girl who died in December 2020 from complications of a heart transplant. The Lincoln Parks Foundation announced that it will host a dedication event at the park at 7 p.m....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hy-Vee is recalling all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee potato salad and Mealtime potato salad. The grocery store chain says it’s because of a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on. The expiration dates are between...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 70-year-old man was severely injured when two dogs attacked him while he out walking through a west Omaha neighborhood Friday. Authorities told 6 News that both dogs were loose and attacked the man near 83rd and Izard streets, causing severe injuries to his arm, which resulted in considerable blood loss.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln firefighter Jesse Rood broke the ax-throwing world record on Friday night at the opening ceremonies of the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games. After training for months, the Seward native threw the ax 90 feet, beating the previous record of 75 feet. “It feels good!”...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – McLean Beef in York is all about fresh-cut, local beef, and it’s all processed in-house. Max McLean, a third-generation cattle rancher, raises the cattle and sells it with the help of his wife, Jeannette, at their meat market just off of Interstate 80. To...
Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
CORTLAND — Lindsey Oelling’s dream of owning a vintage-themed bakery with family and friends working by her side, 1920s jazz music and customers yearning for a taste of nostalgia became a reality after 10 years of work. Oelling, the 31-year-old owner and main baker of Paper Moon Pastries,...
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion couple had big plans to renew their vows in Galveston, Texas after being married for 20 years. Then, a positive COVID-19 test led to the husband spending weeks in the hospital. Stacy and Bennett Ewald weren't sure they'd still make the trip. At one...
A Syracuse Boy Scout, Will Simon, recently reeled in a 21.5 inch Large Mouth Bass. The fish qualifies for a Master Angler award for length. A weight was not recorded. Simon will get a certificate from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Simon was in the process of earning his Fly Fishing Merit Badge when he reeled the fish in using a basic rod and lure as bait. The fish was caught at Camp Cornhusker outside of DeBois. One of the requirements for completing the merit badge is cleaning a fish. Since Simon had already met the requirement, others cleaned the Large Mouth Bass to help meet the requirement of the badge.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman who was reported missing Wednesday morning was found dead a couple hours later near her home. A man reported his 83-year-old wife missing around 8 a.m. He told police he last saw her in the house around 2 a.m. The couple lives near Wilderness Park.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue is looking for the right people to serve the community. Potential candidates visited LFR Station 1 for a workshop on Thursday. Attendees were able to ask questions about opening positions and the application process. Current LFR members explained what they do...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hastings Rural Volunteer Fire Department is thanking 75 firefighters and nine agencies for helping battle a late-night blaze. The fire was first reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the LandMark Implement, which serves as the area’s John Deere dealership. Channel 8 is told...
