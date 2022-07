Arriving in Athens from out-of-state, I knew only a roommate I’d befriended a few months before and that I’d have to switch my spelling of “dogs.” Hoping to kickstart my life at UGA, I was determined to make friends and become comfortable in my new environment as quickly as possible. When I arrived on campus, Greek life seemed like the first opportunity to pursue these goals as sorority rush begins just before the start of the fall semester. While I knew I’d make friends in my classes and dorm, Greek life excited me because it meant joining a community of women with similar values as soon as I stepped into this new world.

