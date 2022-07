The Hall County Board of Commissioners denied on Thursday a controversial boat and R-V storage proposal at their voting session. Applicants Dean and Heather Snyder wanted to build the 7.54-acre storage facility on the east side of Steve Black Road. They said north Hall County is underserved in its availability of boat and R-V storage spaces, and that they had to store their boat 45 minutes away from their home.

