Large police presence at Hollywood home where man has barricaded himself

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21csQb_0gehuefg00

Man barricades himself in Hollywood home 00:30

HOLLYWOOD – Multiple law enforcement agencies have converged on a Hollywood home where a man has barricaded himself.

The scene is the 2700 block of Dewey Street.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, it all started when detectives were following up on an investigation.

When they tried to make contact with the man, he allegedly refused to leave and threatened to hurt himself and others.

Members from BSO's Threat Management Unit, Hollywood Police Department and the Hollywood SWAT team are there right now.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

