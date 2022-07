Some pairings are just meant to be. Take Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert for instance on “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.” The song, the only one to have a feature on Combs’ newest album, was written and performed by both artists in collaboration. Country music match made in heaven. They didn’t know what they were going to do with it when they wrote it. Still, it all came together for the better in the end.

