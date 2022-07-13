Pond fishing fun

I suspect that you, like many readers of this column, have at some point fished for bluegills, sunnies, bream or whatever you called panfish found in the freshwater ponds or streams of your childhood. Those were good times.

Do you remember watched anxiously for that red and white bobber to twitch a little and then to suddenly submerge? Were you sometimes guilty of not paying rapt attention to the float while you chased frogs, tadpoles, minnows or crawdads in the shallows? (I surely was.)

Did your mentor have to sometimes holler, “Hey, you’ve got a bite!” to reel you back in to the business of fishing? How long did it take you to become brave enough to pluck that wiggly worm out of the dirt-filled tub and thread it onto a hook?

And what about holding and unhooking your catch? How did you react to your first fin-prick inflicted by a flopping fish? Do you shed real tears, or were they mostly for effect?

Those adventures are great fun for little kids (and for big kids, too). But it’s more than just fun. Kids need to get muddy and fish-slimed and, yes, even a bit bloodied as part of growing up.

Sadly, this type of activity seems to be on the wane in today’s world as more and more kids spend ever more time mesmerized by electronic gadgets and little or no time immersed in the outdoors. Anything that any of us can do to encourage youngsters to spend some messy time outdoors is good for all of us: The kids, their families and our communities.

I’m incredibly lucky to have a pair of grandnephews and a grandniece who love to fish, having been guided into the outdoors at very early ages by their parents. I am also fortunate to have a small pond in my yard, and it’s home to more than a few fish.

So when their family scheduled a visit to Punta Gorda for the Independence Day weekend, it was a sure bet that the youngsters would spend some time on the bank of my little pond watching bobbers bounce.

Did I mention that there are fish in the pond? When the big day arrived, those bobbers did plenty of bouncing in the hot Florida sun. We fished in the heat of the afternoon, but the fish were cooperative anyway.

Seven-year-old Cassidy is a throwback to the days when fishing was a more formal affair. She is one of the few young ladies in today’s world who fishes while wearing a dress. On this day, she decided to spend her time chasing minnows with dip nets. This turned out to be a solid choice of strategy as she ended up catching the most fish. As a bonus, she may have gotten the most muddy.

Her twin brother Connor caught the most species, landing numerous bluegill, Mayan cichlids, tilapia and channel catfish. Their dad Robert (my nephew) caught the biggest fish with a chunky tilapia of about 6 pounds. Yes, they get that big. (The Florida record blue tilapia weighed 9.57 pounds, larger than the state peacock bass record.)

Three-year-old Colin was in a standoffish mood and hung back, but that’s OK. I predict the next time they visit, he’ll be in the thick of things. All the fish were caught on ultralight spinning gear spooled with 4-pound line, so there were some epic battles waged. Surprisingly, we suffered only one broken line. Patience pays.

Seeing those kids splashing around the pond makes me really happy. If you get the chance, take a kid fishing.

Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.