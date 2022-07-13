Post-season tarpon

After the Fourth of July is over, probably the single most asked question I get from potential clients looking for a charter is, “Can we still target tarpon?” My answer is always, “Absolutely!”

July is by far my favorite month to fish for the mighty silver kings of Charlotte Harbor and Boca Grande. Contrary to popular belief, Southwest Florida’s tarpon season is not just during the months of May and June each year. Though it’s true that tarpon bunch up in tighter and larger schools in the aforementioned months, that does not mean those are the only months they’re here, nor does it mean they’re the only — or even the best — months to catch them.

Now, you’ll get no argument from me that May and June are great months to target tarpon. There are a ton of tarpon hooked and landed during these months. But those tarpon are bunched into Boca Grande Pass, and fishing the Pass in season means you’ll always be in a crowd.

If you live for chaos or thrive on controversy, then go ahead and only during what the marketing gurus deem “tarpon season.” If you love people cutting off your hooked fish with their props, casting over your lines, driving their boats over the school of fish you just spent 20 minutes setting up on or calling you names, tarpon fishing in May and June is perfect for you.

But if you ask me (and I would think quite a few of the other local guides our area would agree), April, July, August and September are just as productive as the so-called “tarpon season” without all the mayhem.

I have never been quite sure why Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties don’t market these other four months like they do May and June. I guess our local economies are doing so well we don’t need an extra kick. I think that if all the local fishing guides, tackle shops, restaurants, hotels and resorts got together in a joint effort to let the world know just how good our tarpon (and redfish, snook, trout, grouper, snapper, shark) fishery is year-round, we could pull in a lot more tourists during the slower summer. No more slow season — now that’s an awesome concept.

How do you find the majestic silver kings when they’re not wadded up in the Pass? I pretty much start each morning running the beach from Gasparilla Pass all the way down to Boca Grande Pass.

I’ll usually run as close to the shoreline as possible while looking out into the Gulf (both with my eyes and with my side-scan fishfinder). If I see anything that looks like a rolling or airborne fish, I slow down and give that area a good once-over.

Again, I’m looking for fish that are willing to give up their location by either rolling on the surface or free-jumping. The tarpon are not going to be as bunched up and as easy to find as they are in May and June, but they are there — all you have to do is pay attention to the water, and you’ll find them.

Be sure to scrutinize any bait pods you may happen to come across; you never know what you might find. Catching a 50-pound cobia while you’re looking for tarpon is a pretty awesome bonus.

If I don’t spot what I’m looking for on the beach, then through the big pass and into Charlotte Harbor I go. Great places to look in the Harbor include the front (deep water) side of Devilfish Key, the 20-foot holes in the upper and lower Harbor, the U.S. 41 and El Jobean bridges, and the mouths of the Myakka and Peace rivers.

It’s tricky at first to tell a whitecap from a rolling tarpon, but tarpon are silver and waves are white. You’re going to miss seeing the more distant fish at first, but then you’ll see one roll closer. Burn that image into your mind. Once you train your brain to spot rolling fish, you’ll have half the battle won.

Don’t run right up on the fish you spot. Hang back and watch them to see which direction they’re traveling. Then, trying to be relatively quiet, position yourself a few hundred feet in front of them. Wait and let them come to you. Whatever you do, don’t ever come up behind them. Chased tarpon don’t eat — they run away.

So, now that you’ve found them, how do you catch them? Personally, I’m an artificials type of guy. I love throwing lures at just about every fish our area has to offer, but especially tarpon. My favorite lures for tarpon are a half-ounce jighead with a DOA CAL shad tail or the trolling model DOA Bait Buster.

As far as color, chartreuse and root beer are reliable. I doubt there are any that won’t work, and it’s not a bad idea to have some different colors on hand if the tarpon are picky. There is just something about getting a tarpon to hit a lure that makes catching it more exciting, at least to me. Give one of these lures a chance and see what I’m talking about.

For you live-bait aficionados, always try to match the hatch. If the tarpon are feeding on crabs or threadfins, don’t throw ladyfish or sugar trout at them (and vice versa). As a starting point, beach fish often prefer crabs and Harbor fish usually like threadies.

Tarpon, along with just about every other fish in our area, become fixated on one type or size of bait at a time. If you throw something bigger or smaller at them then what they’re feeding on, you’re not going to like the outcome. Match the hatch, match the hatch, match the hatch — pretty simple, at least in theory. But they are still tarpon, and they will still drive you crazy with their contrarian ways.

So let’s recap: The real tarpon season runs from late March through October. Look for rolling or free-jumping fish to find them. Throw your bait of choice (that matches the hatch) in front of the school of fish, not behind it. And to learn more about catching tarpon, tune in to Radio WaterLine Radio every Saturday morning from 7 to 9 on KIX Country 92.9 FM — because I won’t be able to shut up about these fish until they leave in winter.

Tight lines.

Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.