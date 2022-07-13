Take a kid fly fishing

My four grandkids, ranging in age from 11 to 19, have just gone home after a week of nonstop go-go-go activities. Rays baseball games, a treasure hunt, a birthday party, Fourth of July celebration at Cool Today Park, beachin’, boatin’, and of course fishin’ were all on the agenda. The latter of course, lead me to this column.

First off, any youngster who shows any interest at all should be taught how to fish (fly fish, preferably). This will ensure the perpetuation of the sport and the values that most fly fishers adhere to. Many anglers, including some guides, will tell you that young kids just aren’t ready for fly fishing. They aren’t capable of taking on such a difficult task.

I don’t believe this to be true. How do you know until you try? Many boys and girls, including two of my grandkids, pick it up quickly. They’re turning into great anglers and will be assets to our sport. I have taught many kids as young as 4 and 5 years old the basics of casting, and they performed them very well.

Just look at Maxine McCormick, a young lady from San Francisco. When she was 11 years old, she placed 4th in accuracy in the U.S. National Casting Championships in Long Beach, Calif. She broke the women’s world record. And this competition is not conducted in age groups — she was up against the world’s best of all ages!

OK, she’s a prodigy. But still, I’ve seen and taught many youngsters who were even younger and were able to cast and catch fish. They might not win a national championship, but they could get the job done when they were on the water.

Most states are reporting a drop in license sales due to the urbanization of America. Too big of a percentage of our kids just aren’t getting instruction regarding the ways of feathers and fur or woods and water.

We as the “older and wiser” adults have a responsibility to the children and our resources. We need to teach kids these ways in order to preserve them and build upon what is left, or they really could disappear in a world that doesn’t understand anything unless it’s viewed on a screen.

How do we get them started? First, they need to know you are interested and excited about fly fishing). They need to see you doing it and enjoying it. Get them some gear that will be easy for them to use, but still be functional.

I have several TFO Bug Launchers to do lessons with kids. They are short and light, which makes them manageable, but still fish very well. I use one to fish for oscars and other cichlids in the Everglades. They are great for bass and bluegills too. I have even landed baby tarpon and 15-pound carp with them.

Yarn rods are a great tool for everybody. You yourself can sit in front of the TV and practice your loops and curve casts, then hand it to your aspiring young fly fisherman and help him or her with their loops as well. I know of three companies that make this type of practice rod: TFO, Echo and Wolf. They are a lot of fun to use and actually very helpful learning tools.

You can set up your own casting tournament right there in the living room (if Mom or Grandma approves, of course). Make targets out of pillows, chairs whatever you have and award points for hitting them. Then you can award double or triple points for hitting a moving target — the dog, cat, the roaming hamster, maybe even Mom or Grandma. It’s just yarn! You won’t hurt anything.

Keep your teaching and fishing sessions short. Make sure they don’t get tired or bored. Instead of matching the hatch, match the attention span. After they fish a little (and hopefully catch a fish or two) let them play in the water, throw rocks, climb on the poling platform, or whatever it takes to keep them happy and enjoying the day outdoors.

And no short tempers for mistakes made. In the early stages especially, offering only praise for what they do and accomplish will make the kids want to come back and do it again.

Keep it simple. If you can get them to roll cast, they can catch fish. Once they do that, then make small progressive steps to the overhead cast. Use short leaders that will turn over easier. This is all about fun, not getting serious with spooky reds. If they see others excited and having fun (especially peers), they will be more engaged and have fun also!

As fly fishing parents and grandparents, we all hope our kids will follow in our footsteps down to the dock, across the sand to a bonefish flat, down a rocky path to a trout stream, or to the local pond with bluegill in it. This is how we make it happen.

As my grandkids remind me without hesitation, I am old and “old school,” but it is really nice to see them taking pictures of fish and beautiful blue water and beautiful sunrises and sunsets with their phones instead of playing games, TikTokking and Snapchatting. Take a kid fishing and remember ...

Stay fly.

Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.