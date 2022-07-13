Hey, look — a skink

Outdoors enthusiasts always have little stories about things that fascinated or enchanted them in the field. These moments, which might not seem life-changing at the time, contribute a great deal to who we are and what we do. They can shape our entire outlook in ways we might never have imagined.

My buddy Robert Lugiewicz and I were exploring down the in the Everglades a couple years ago. We turned off Main Park Road to check out Mahogany Hammock Trail. This site is unique because it has mature mahogany trees, including one 70 feet high — the largest specimen in the United States. Mahogany trees were heavily logged for their valuable lumber in the first half of the 20th century, and there aren’t many remaining.

As we were walking along the boardwalk, marveling at the huge trees and the thousands of epiphytic plants they host, I was reminded of an elementary school field trip to the Outdoor Classroom in DeSoto County.

There’s a boardwalk there that goes through a cypress swamp, and I once had an encounter there with a brilliantly colored reptile. I began telling Robert about that day.

Our guides and most of the kids were looking up, watching for birds. That makes sense; they’re by far the most easily observed wild animals. But I was looking down at the boards and the swamp below, because I didn’t care about any dumb old birds — I wanted to see a snake.

As I approached a huge cypress tree that was growing into the boardwalk, I noticed quick motion out of the corner of my eye. Something had scurried around the tree. I sneaked up and peered around, and there was a living jewel: A juvenile five-lined skink, with a blue tail so bright it practically glowed.

It spooked when it saw me, running away from the tree out onto the boards. It stopped suddenly, unsure of how to proceed, and stayed still long enough to be seared onto my brain forever. Then it dashed to the edge of the board, raced underneath and disappeared.

Any time I’m on a boardwalk, I always spend some time looking down and inspecting nearby tree trunks, in the hopes of spotting another one of those electric blue beauties.

Just about the time I wrapped up this little tale, I looked down at the boardwalk where a tree was growing into it. And there it was, straight out of my memory banks — a juvenile five-lined skink, apparently waiting for me to keep an appointment with it.

For a moment, I thought I was imagining it. In the next moment, I wondered if I had somehow manifested it. My stupor was fortunately brief, and I was able to remember I had a camera around my neck, which I had brought along to document things like this, which I did.

Robert, naturally, thought I had spotted the skink first and told him the story just to create the coincidence. But while I appreciate the credit, truth is I’m just not that clever. I would have pointed it out, then five minutes later realized I could have told him the story and made it seem like a minor miracle.

Anyway, we chased it around a bit trying to get better pics, and it pulled the same trick that its cousin had so many years before, scampering around the tree and then slipping around to the underside of the boards and poof — gone.

Afterwards, I told Robert the story about the time I found a bag with a million dollars in small unmarked bills on a boardwalk. Hey, it was worth a try. But apparently my power to make things appear out of thin air had left me. We saw green anoles, several species of dragonflies, giant airplants, strap ferns and native orchids, but no sack of cash.

I think it’s about time to plan another trip to the ‘Glades. Although I certainly don’t expect to find a big pile of money, I’m pretty sure we’ll come across all sorts of natural treasures in this sprawling subtropical wilderness.

