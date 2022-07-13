ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Surviving summer

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Anglers are constantly adjusting to environmental conditions whenever they take to the water. While kayak fishermen in Southwest Florida suffer in the heat, remember the other folks fishing through a hole in the ice up north. In winter around here, cool mornings give way to delightful warm afternoons as the sunshine activates both anglers and the fish they’re chasing.

But on hot summer days, that same sun gets brutal, pushing anglers and gamefish toward shady spots. This time of year, early morning is an ideal launch time. We like to start the day with rod in hand, searching flat skinny water for swirls or tails that reveal feeding fish.

These feeding fish are often mullet, which are rarely caught on spinning gear — but their activity stirs up shrimp and crabs that gamefish love. Don’t just paddle away from mullet; they can help locate redfish, snook and trout feeding in the same areas. Mullet muds, which look like smoke in the water, are always worth a cast or two around the edges before paddling on.

Another benefit of an early start in the summer is avoiding the afternoon thunderstorms. Cool summer dawns give way to hot and sunny mid-mornings. In the early afternoon, building clouds often start to create a little shade and a cooling breeze. Unfortunately, that’s also when you’ll begin to hear thunder.

A soaking rain in the afternoon can be a good thing. It’ll knock the heat out of the air and get the fish feeding. The problem with rain isn’t getting wet. That often feels great when you’re hot and sweaty. It’s the lightning that should scare you.

Like most anglers these days, we fish with graphite rods. They’re strong, light and sensitive — but they also make excellent lightning rods. And a kayaker (with a lightning rod in her hand) is also the tallest point on an open bay. Like most kayak anglers, we try hard to avoid situations like this. If that fails, lay the rod down flat and paddle towards shore.

When the sun sinks in the west, the afternoon storms subside and another good time for fishing appears. We like this time of day for kayak angling. But just like early morning starts, this choice has limitations.

Some of the launches we frequent close at a specific time or at sunset. This conflicts with the “magic hour” of feeding we like to enjoy: The half hour before sunset and the twilight after. We usually find ourselves loading up during our favorite fishing time.

Of course, the other limiting factor in the evening is the emergence of insects as they reclaim their territory. It’s not fun packing up while under attack by no-see-ums and mosquitoes, but it’s amazing how fast we can load if we get back late to the launch.

If you choose to fish in the middle of the day, look for shade to find fish. Bridges and trees provide good spots. Wear a hat or buff you can soak in the water and put on for a blast of cooling evaporation. Drink lots of water and not just beer. Drinking enough beer to stay hydrated in the sun could leave you unconscious, drifting out to sea or lost in the swamp. Water is the best solution.

We also like nutritional drinks for lunch. They help with hydration, don’t need refrigeration, taste good, and supply 200 calories, 20 grams of protein and micronutrients. Four a day could keep you alive for a long time.

And while we’re talking survival, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun. Sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, a long-sleeved shirt with a UPF 50+ rating, light-colored quick-dry long pants, gloves, a buff for your face, and sunglasses are recommended for mid-day fishing in Southwest Florida.

If you think these suggestions are over the top and too cautious, please consult a dermatologist who specializes in melanoma for a scary wake-up call. Melanoma is a whole lot easier to prevent than to cure or survive. Take care of yourself — you still want to be around in September when snook season opens, don’t you?

Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

