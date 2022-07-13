Time for time off

You would think that after a nice long holiday weekend like we just had for Independence Day, one would feel refreshed and energetic and ready to get back to the daily grind. Is it just me, or do the long weekends now require more work, and going back to work sounds like time off?

Don’t get me wrong; Missy and I love to entertain. We love having family and friends over and getting them out by the new pool, throwing some simple food on the barbecue and just hanging out. But lately, these weekends require a week of pre-planning. Making sure everything is in place for a good festive time takes some real time itself. For some reason, I don’t remember it being quite so hectic to have these parties.

So, we have vowed the next chance we have for time off, it will be all about getting away. Missy and I will be taking the cat, the RV and the boat and spending some time relaxing and hanging out. We’re going to just enjoying doing nothing besides fishing and finding good waterfront restaurants.

As yet, we don’t have a destination in mind. When we decide to head out, the distance of the trip will be determined by the price of diesel fuel. Yes, it’s expensive, but so was the RV — and we bought it to use it. Looking at it in the driveway while we make payments on it will not be very satisfying for us. Now we just need to find some possibilities.

My first thought is north Georgia. We might head up to the Lake Lanier area and spend four or five days just enjoying someplace different. If there’s a course close by, maybe we’ll play a round of golf. Of course, we’ll put in some time on the lake to see if we can’t locate some of the quality bass that Lanier has to offer.

I know the area a little bit. Our company has a regional office there and I have had the opportunity to go on a few different occasions with projects that I worked on. It’s a picturesque lake in a mountain setting — not too bad.

Or, there’s south Alabama and a trip to Lake Eufaula (aka the Walter F. George Reservoir). I have always wanted to fish that lake. I have been to Lake Guntersville in Alabama on the maiden voyage with the RV. That was enjoyable.

A trip to Eufaula, which is a couple hundred miles south of Guntersville, would be very fun. I know the fishing can be great there, and the RV parks appear to be very nice. It’s another great setting for a big lake, and a place I know we would be able to enjoy getting away.

The upside for both of these locations would be the weather. A little cooler, a little less humidity (depending on the month we decide to go, of course). Either place would be a great time for sure.

It seems strange to having thoughts of getting away right after a holiday weekend. But we love the RV and with all the medical issues my wife has gone through over the past year, it’s time to get her out in something she loves. No matter what comes up, we’ll find a way to get out and spend some quality time before this year is out. That I can promise her.

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.