Man allegedly shot by his cousin at a Fresno playground has died. Police identify the victim

By Anthony Galaviz
 3 days ago

A man allegedly shot by his cousin at a Fresno playground has died, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police said Russel Lowe, 49, died July 7. He was from Fresno.

Police recently arrested 41-year-old Johnny Briggs, whom officers believe shot his cousin in the face at Dickey’s Playground just before 8 p.m. June 20.

Lowe was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was in critical condition until he died.

Briggs was arrested at an apartment complex and booked at the Fresno County jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and several firearm and narcotic-related charges, due to drugs and other evidence detectives found after getting a search warrant for Briggs’ apartment and cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGXvi_0gehspCr00
Fresno police at Dickey Park in central Fresno, where a man was rushed to a hospital Monday about 8 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The park, at Divisadero and Calaveras, was shut down for the investigation. Jim Guy jguy@fresnobee.com

