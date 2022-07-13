ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kroger goes nationwide with Boost online subscription program

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kroger Co. has gone national with its Boost by Kroger online benefits program eights months after announcing its debut. Cincinnati-based Kroger said Wednesday that it has piloted the Boost subscription in four divisions and seen a rising number of new members and a “significant increase” in delivery sales versus non-Boost...

www.supermarketnews.com

