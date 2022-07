Turtles are slow. Yoga is slow. Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington is combining those together at an event called “Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow.”. Tomorrow night, from 7-8 p.m., you can join instructor Tavi Tichenor as she leads a spe-shell yoga session alongside her co-host, a 30-lb. African sulcata tortoise named Apache, who will wander around as the session goes on. A press release for the event describes Apache, who was rescued from a hoarding situation, as “extremely sociable and curious.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO