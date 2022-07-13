Clearcreek Twp. community ‘in shock’ after police officer shot in line of duty

CLEARCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Clearcreek Township community members and business owners said they are in shock Wednesday after a police officer was shot and critically injured.

Clearcreek Township Police Department identified the officer shot as Eric Ney. Ney is in critical, but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

“I was just, I was in shock when I heard that one had been shot and severely wounded like that,” Owner of Dad’s Guns and Golf Carts Steven Bond said.

Bond said his shop has always had a close relationship with the officers at the Clearcreek Township Police Department.

“Being in Clearcreek here is a pretty tight knit community, and most of the police officers come in here at one time or another,” Bond said. “We love our police officers. We hate to think of anything happening to them.”

Ney was shot while responding to a domestic violence call Tuesday evening on North State Route 48. Ney has been on the Clearcreek Township police force for around 14 years.

Gameday Grille and Patio Owner Todd Barrett said he and his staff know Ney as a long-time customer and friend.

“Always smile on his face and always, always helpful to everyone, he’s just an all around great person,” Barrett said. “He has helped me and my business out with multiple things over the years.”

Gameday staff said Ney is more than just a customer, he would stop in to check in on on the employees there.

“He came in just to chit chat and check on us and check on our families and our kids and see what they were doing and ask about our lives,” Gameday employee Chelsea said. “You don’t want this to happen to anybody, but for it to happen to somebody that’s just so sweet and so intertwined in this community and always looking out for everyone, it was heartbreaking”

Gameday general manager Jaquelyn Loehle said the community is thankful for everything the Clearcreek Township Police Department does to support them.

“Every day that you get up and you put your vest on and put your whole uniform on, that this is something that you do chance,” Loehle said. “A township, you don’t expect anything like that to happen out of this.”

Now the community is offering their support to Ney, his family and his fellow officers.

“Lots of prayers coming from from Gameday to to the Ney family and all Clearcreek Township officers,” Barrett said.

“My heart goes out to them, and I never expect to see anything like that happen in a nice neighborhood like this,” Bond said. “We wish them the best speedy recovery.”

Clearcreek Township Police will hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. to release more details on what led to Officer Ney getting shot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.