Warren County, OH

Clearcreek Twp. community ‘in shock’ after police officer shot in line of duty

By Allison Gens
WDTN
 2 days ago

CLEARCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Clearcreek Township community members and business owners said they are in shock Wednesday after a police officer was shot and critically injured.

Clearcreek Township Police Department identified the officer shot as Eric Ney. Ney is in critical, but stable condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

“I was just, I was in shock when I heard that one had been shot and severely wounded like that,” Owner of Dad’s Guns and Golf Carts Steven Bond said.

Officer shot, in critical condition; suspect killed in Warren County

Bond said his shop has always had a close relationship with the officers at the Clearcreek Township Police Department.

“Being in Clearcreek here is a pretty tight knit community, and most of the police officers come in here at one time or another,” Bond said. “We love our police officers. We hate to think of anything happening to them.”

Ney was shot while responding to a domestic violence call Tuesday evening on North State Route 48. Ney has been on the Clearcreek Township police force for around 14 years.

Suspect, officer ID’d after Warren Co. shooting

Gameday Grille and Patio Owner Todd Barrett said he and his staff know Ney as a long-time customer and friend.

“Always smile on his face and always, always helpful to everyone, he’s just an all around great person,” Barrett said. “He has helped me and my business out with multiple things over the years.”

Gameday staff said Ney is more than just a customer, he would stop in to check in on on the employees there.

“He came in just to chit chat and check on us and check on our families and our kids and see what they were doing and ask about our lives,” Gameday employee Chelsea said. “You don’t want this to happen to anybody, but for it to happen to somebody that’s just so sweet and so intertwined in this community and always looking out for everyone, it was heartbreaking”

Miami Valley police show support after officer shot, injured

Gameday general manager Jaquelyn Loehle said the community is thankful for everything the Clearcreek Township Police Department does to support them.

“Every day that you get up and you put your vest on and put your whole uniform on, that this is something that you do chance,” Loehle said. “A township, you don’t expect anything like that to happen out of this.”

Now the community is offering their support to Ney, his family and his fellow officers.

“Lots of prayers coming from from Gameday to to the Ney family and all Clearcreek Township officers,” Barrett said.

“My heart goes out to them, and I never expect to see anything like that happen in a nice neighborhood like this,” Bond said. “We wish them the best speedy recovery.”

Cleveland officer shot on duty sues department, former partner

Clearcreek Township Police will hold a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m. to release more details on what led to Officer Ney getting shot.

'Everything they are saying against him is a lie': Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIN) — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter's accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus police arrest man accused of impregnating 10-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested the man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl. According to a release by Attorney General Dave Yost, the Columbus Police Department has arrested the man who impregnated a young girl. The victim was 10-years-old. Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department's Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus' most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
Black Enterprise

Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home

Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, "some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition," were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
INDIANA STATE
Brawl erupts during funeral: 'I just went into prayer'

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man has been charged after violence erupted during a funeral Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana, for the victim of a shooting. It happened just before noon at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church during services for 24-year-old Orlando Puryear, Jr., who was fatally shot July 4 in southwest Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Beavercreek man dies trying to rescue drowning child

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) –  The body of a Beavercreek man was found in Lake Michigan after he attempted to rescue a drowning child. According to our partners at WOOD-TV, 33-year-old Anthony Diehl was attempting to save a 7-year-old boy who was drowning at South Haven's North Beach. Diehl then disappeared in the water. Authorities presumed […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
