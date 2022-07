When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO