'Unite now or we lose': Liz Truss issues stark warning to Tory Right as leadership battle hots up... with Rishi Sunak topping poll and Penny Mordaunt surging into second place

By Jason Groves
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Tory Right was under pressure to unite behind Liz Truss last night amid warnings Penny Mordaunt could exploit their divisions.

The Foreign Secretary emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson.

But she trailed Establishment favourite Rishi Sunak, who won 88 votes, and Miss Mordaunt, who stunned rivals by picking up 67.

Liz Truss (pictured Wednesday) emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson. But she trailed Rishi Sunak, who won 88 votes, and Penny Mordaunt, who received 67

A shock poll of Tory members yesterday suggested Miss Mordaunt holds a substantial lead among the grassroots who will ultimately decide the contest. Bookmakers last night installed her as favourite to become prime minister.

Her new status is likely to bring intense scrutiny and last night she was facing questions on whether she had changed her ‘woke’ views on trans rights in order to win support.

An ally of Miss Truss accused Miss Mordaunt of ‘telling lies’ over her views. ‘She is turning up at hustings claiming she never pushed trans rights when she was equalities minister when there are people in government who know that is not true,’ said the ally.

‘She is telling lies and if she gets in she will revert to type and split the party.’

Mr Sunak also faced questions after failing to land the knockout blow his team had been expecting. While the former chancellor still looked on course to make the final run-off it was no longer clear that he would do so with a big mandate from fellow MPs.

Miss Truss will formally launch her leadership bid this morning, with a pledge to become the ‘change candidate’ on the economy, including an emphasis on tax cuts and spending control.

She will argue that her experience as chief secretary to the Treasury makes her the only candidate with the credibility to take on Mr Sunak on the economy.

But senior Tories last night warned that to be confident of making the final run-off she first had to see off her rivals on the powerful Tory Right.

A shock poll of Tory members yesterday suggested Penny Mordaunt (pictured on Wednesday) holds a substantial lead among the grassroots who will ultimately decide the contest. Bookmakers last night installed her as favourite to become prime minister
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch picked up 40 votes while attorney general Suella Braverman secured 32.

Eurosceptic MPs were last night trying to persuade Mrs Braverman to withdraw. One source said she faced ‘humiliation’ if she tried to continue. But her team insisted she would battle on, with campaign manager Steve Baker saying: ‘We have not yet begun to fight. People underestimate Suella at their peril.’

Mrs Badenoch also showed no signs of backing down. One source on her campaign said: ‘She is going to do it.’

On a dramatic first day of voting:

  • Jeremy Hunt, who was a fierce critic of the Prime Minister, was dumped out with just 18 votes and quickly gave Mr Sunak his backing;
  • Nadhim Zahawi also crashed out just days after he called for Mr Johnson to quit within hours of accepting a job as Chancellor;
  • The PM predicted that any of the candidates to succeed him would ‘wipe the floor’ with Sir Keir Starmer;
  • Writing in today’s Mail, Miss Mordaunt vows to maintain support for Ukraine until Vladimir Putin has been booted out of the Crimea;
  • A poll found that just 11 per cent of the public could identify her however, compared with 33 per cent for Miss Truss and 66 per cent for Mr Sunak;
  • Contender Tom Tugendhat likened the contest to a ‘knife fight in a phone box’;
  • Mr Sunak told Tory MPs he was open to scrapping the TV licence fee;
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would not serve under ‘disloyal’ Mr Sunak.

The shock YouGov survey of Tory members yesterday put Miss Mordaunt on 27 per cent support, ahead of Mrs Badenoch on 15 per cent and Mr Sunak and Miss Truss tied on 13 per cent.

In a series of head-to-head run-offs the poll found that Miss Mordaunt would beat Mr Sunak by a margin of 67:28, and Miss Truss by 55:37.

Earlier polls had suggested stronger support for both Mr Sunak and Miss Truss.

Rishi Sunak (pictured Wednesday) faced questions after failing to land the knockout blow his team had been expecting. While the former chancellor still looked on course to make the final run-off it was no longer clear that he would do so with a big mandate from fellow MPs

Yesterday’s ballot left six candidates in the race, with former Army officer Mr Tugendhat also making the cut with 37 votes as the standard bearer of moderates.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is backing Miss Truss, last night urged fellow Brexiteers to unite behind her and warned that divisions could allow Miss Mordaunt to slip through.

Calling for a ‘unite the Right’ candidate, Sir Iain said: ‘If common sense played any part in these things, it would be over in 24 hours. But of course it doesn’t.’

Tory MPs will vote again today to whittle the number down to five, with a further vote planned for Monday.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

