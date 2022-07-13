Board of Education will hold closed-door meeting to address school safety in Highland Park

Board of Education to discuss school safety in Highland Park 01:50

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Finding hope and healing through fellowship. Schools in the North Shore Friday are getting a new function to help people impacted by the recent parade mass shooting.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot visited Highland Park where school leaders are calling in counselors and canines for backup.

Following public comment, the Board of Education will have a closed-door meeting at 5 p.m. about safety and security as they look ahead to the start of school next month.

The day after the mass shooting in the community, two districts started providing community counseling drop-in centers, to help the community heal.

Therapy dogs were brought in at Ravinia School in Highland Park and at Oak Terrace School in Highwood as parents, students, and teachers came together as a community to heal after the mass shooting.

Children also created chalk drawings as a form of therapy at Ravinia School in Highland Park on July 7. The superintendent of Schools for North Shore School District 112 says the goal was to create safe, welcoming spaces in their schools that provide comfort before classes begin on August 24.

"We are here to provide arms, literally and figuratively of love and compassion, so that we together as a community and as a school community, can get past this mass violence incident with love, care, and compassion," said Dr. Michael Lubelfeld.

Details of the meeting will be sent in a letter to parents around 1 p.m. Thursday.