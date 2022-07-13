ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock and Lake Bell hold hands on romantic Croatia getaway

By Leah Bitsky
 2 days ago
Chris Rock and Lake Bell escaped to Croatia amid reports that they are dating. TMZ

Chris Rock and Lake Bell continued to fuel dating rumors while vacationing together in Croatia.

The two were photographed holding hands while taking a stroll along the boardwalk in the town of Trogir on Tuesday.

The comedian, 57, looked vacation-ready in a white button-up shirt, light slacks and sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and a summer fedora.

Bell also kept it casual while rocking a white crop top, black jeans and kitten heels.

Sources told TMZ, who first shared the photos, that the pair was enjoying each other’s company.

Their getaway comes amid reports that Rock and the “No Strings Attached” actress, 43, are an item.

Back in June, they were spotted getting cozy for the first time at a Cardinals game in St. Louis.

The couple made no attempts to hide their PDA from onlookers TMZ
They were then seen a second time while leaving a dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif. over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the photos obtained by Page Six.

Bell and Rock have kept their possible romance tightly under wraps – so much so that even the comedian’s brother, Tony Rock, was surprised by it.

Bell and Rock have been fueling dating rumors since June.

“I don’t know who she is. Is she an actress? … I haven’t met her,” Tony admitted to TMZ.

He added, “I’ve never heard anything. All I’ve heard, all I’ve saw [sic] was the stuff that people are seeing when you open the newspapers and magazines, and I’m like, ‘OK, I guess this is big.’”

Despite finding out through the media, Tony was happy for Chris, who made headlines earlier this year after famously getting slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

“I’m just happy to see him happy, and the fact that people are concerned with who he’s dating must mean that people have a favorable opinion of him nowadays,” Tony said.

Reps for Bell and Chris did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum was previously married to Malaak Compton-Rock and they share daughters Lola, 20, and Zahara, 18.

Meanwhile, Bell is in the midst of a divorce from Scott Campbell, with whom she shares daughter Nova, 7, and son Ozgood, 5.

#Holding Hands#Croatia#Trogir#Tmz#Cardinals
