As businesses prepare for a heat wave that is anticipated to strain the electricity grid, nearly all industrial-scale Bitcoin miners in Texas have turned off their equipments. Due to Texas’s affordable energy prices and lax regulations on cryptocurrency mining, miners like Riot Blockchain Inc., Argo Blockchain Plc, and Core Scientific Inc., have flocked there. By computational power, the state has emerged as one of the world’s major centers for cryptocurrency mining.

