Where to Watch and Stream Phantasm Free Online

WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers about the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. The beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder gave us a quick glimpse at the team-up of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, which was established at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, soon after, they parted ways as Thor has to deal with Gorr the God Butcher's threat. Some fans are wondering whether Thor will reunite again with the team in the future. However, it looks like that won't be the case anytime soon.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO