Where to Watch and Stream Phantasm Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest sites to watch Phantasm - Last updated on Jul 14, 2022. Read more to...

Comments / 0

Netflix's Resident Evil Ending Explained: Is Jade Wesker Alive?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. Read at your own risk!. To start, Netflix's Resident Evil is an entity of its own. It follows the same vein as that of the beloved game but there are a lot of new characters included this time. It's a fresh take on the franchise. It follows Jade Wesker through two different timelines but did she make it out alive in the end? Here's what happened in the finale.
TV SERIES
Demon Slayer Star Cast in Urusei Yatsura Remake

Ahead of the series’ release, the Urusei Yatsura remake announced its Season 1 release plans along with the addition of a popular Demon Slayer voice actor in the cast. The announcement was made via a post on the Urusei Yatsura remake official Twitter. The post confirmed that season 1 of the series will air over two consecutive seasons. This means Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will air from Fall 2022 to Winter 2023.
COMICS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Fending Off ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and ‘Paws of Fury’

Click here to read the full article. “Thor: Love and Thunder” looks to rule the box office again in its second weekend, fending off more modest openers “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.” While Marvel’s Thor fourquel has an easy path to remaining the weekend’s top release, the superhero film is taking a sizable tumble from its opening. “Love and Thunder” added $13.8 million in its second Friday, roughly 80% down from its opening day. That’s a hair stronger than Marvel’s most recent releases “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (an 81% drop on...
MOVIES
Ms. Marvel Creator Addresses Finale's Post-Credits Scene Surprise: "There's No Magic There"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the post-credits scene of the final episode of Ms. Marvel. The post-credits scene of Ms. Marvel featured the surprise appearance of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, who suddenly showed up after seemingly switching places with Kamala Khan. Her shocking cameo delighted a lot of fans who have been wanting to see the hero pop up in the series considering that she is Kamala's idol and also link their upcoming team-up in The Marvels.
TV SERIES
House of the Dragon Showrunners Reveal Most Important Character in Game of Thrones Prequel

We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of House of the Dragon and there is little doubt that people have high expectations when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel series. Not surprisingly, it looks like the new show will once again put the focus on a Targaryen queen just like Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik confirmed that Rhaenyra Targaryen will be the most important character in the upcoming HBO drama.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils its 15 most-streamed shows of all time

Stranger Things season 4 has shaken up Netflix’s list of most-streamed shows. Following the release of Volume 2, viewers have headed into the Upside Down for more than 1.26 billion hours so far. This means the sci-fi series has become the second ever show on the streamer to top one billion hours viewed.
TV SERIES
James Gunn Reveals Whether Thor Will Appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers about the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. The beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder gave us a quick glimpse at the team-up of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, which was established at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, soon after, they parted ways as Thor has to deal with Gorr the God Butcher's threat. Some fans are wondering whether Thor will reunite again with the team in the future. However, it looks like that won't be the case anytime soon.
MOVIES
Universal Announces Digital Release Date For Jurassic World: Dominion

Since June 10, Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) has been setting the global box office ablaze like an angry horde of genetically-engineered locusts. But now, it's set to enter the digital world, as Universal has confirmed its release date. Jurassic World: Dominion is the latest (and supposedly last) film in the...
MOVIES
Marvel's I Am Groot Episode Receives Early Theatrical Release

The upcoming MCU animated short series I Am Groot is set to make its debut next month on Disney+ which will feature the mini-adventures of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character. While the series is not expected to have any ramifications in the MCU since it has its own continuity, there are still some excitement surrounding it and now it looks like you can get a chance to watch one of the episodes early.
COMICS
411mania.com

AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, SDCC Exclusive Brodie Lee Figure, The Acclaimed Play Tagging In

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage on TNT:. – Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer unveiled the special AEW Brodie Lee Jazwares SDCC exclusive figure. It will be available at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Fans register to buy the figure through the Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives Portal on the Comic-Con International website.
COMICS

