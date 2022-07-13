ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor John Smith's Sisters Were So Relieved He Was Cast as Tate (And Not Chase!) In Where the Crawdads Sing

By Meghan Overdeep
The Daily South
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere the Crawdads Sing was so popular when Taylor John Smith was preparing to audition for the movie adaptation that he couldn't get his hands on a physical copy. So, the 27-year-old did what any of us would do. He bought the audio version of Delia Owens' bestselling novel....

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
Person
Reese Witherspoon
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where The Crawdads Sing#Chase
AOL Corp

Steve Martin and Martin Short Are "Dismayed" by Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders' Emmy Acting Snub

The good news: Only Murders in the Building took home a ton of Emmy nominations, which yay since it's one of the smartest (and definitely the coziest) shows of the year. But while living legends Steve Martin and Martin Short both earned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations, their co-star Selena Gomez didn't get nominated for Lead Actress (absurd)—and they aren't thrilled about the snub.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

The true story of George Michael’s complicated relationship with his mother

It has been over five years since the death of George Michael shocked the world. Michael died of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver when he was 53 years old on Christmas Day in 2016. The iconic singer was survived by his father and two sisters, one of whom passed exactly three years after her brother’s death in 2019. But two decades before his death, Michael experienced a series of losses which would change the course of his life from then on.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Wendy Williams opens up about her show's finale: 'I watched it, and I'm like, ick'

The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-year run last month, but one key element was missing…the host herself. Once dubbed the Queen of Daytime, the TV personality had stepped away from her daytime talk show last year, with a variety of guest hosts taking her place.The finale episode, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, featured a heartfelt sendoff and a tribute to Williams. So how did the 57-year-old feel about it?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

‘Girl in the Picture’ Is a True Story, but the Netflix Doc Leaves Out Some Key Info

For some reason, Americans love themselves a good true crime documentary. And while psychologists have a few things to say about obsessing over true crime mysteries on a person's overall mental health, it doesn't look like people's fervor the genre is going to die down anytime soon. Netflix is full of tragic and brutal true stories of victims, and the streaming giant's latest documentary, Girl in the Picture, only adds to the service's already redoubtable library of true crime viewing.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Andy Cohen Is ‘Extremely Upset’ Over RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Pleading Guilty: ‘She Lied for So Long’

Letting it sink in. Andy Cohen initially had sympathy for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah following her guilty plea — but he’s officially changed his tune. “I’m extremely upset about what she did. I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them,” Cohen, 54, said during a Wednesday, July 13, episode of his Radio Andy show, noting that he really wanted to “cheer” the mother of two on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin Are Dating: Source

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are in a relationship, a source tells PEOPLE. The A Star Is Born actor/director, 47, and Abedin, 45, have been dating for a "few months" and were introduced by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, according to Page Six, who was first to report news of the new couple.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Are Expecting a 2nd Baby Together 7 Months After He Fathered Another Woman’s Son

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy