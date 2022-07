Virginia State Police Aviation took these photos of the Pilgrims Knob Community earlier today. VSP Swift Water Rescue Teams, Aviation Unit, and area troopers and special agents have all responded to Buchanan County to assist the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Emergency Management with responding to calls for service, rescue missions, traffic control, detours, etc. related to the severe flooding. Some area first responders have also traveled to the area to assist. News reports say one inch of rain fell in this area in only 15 minutes Tuesday.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO