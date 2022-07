Little by little, Euclid Avenue in Wickliffe is coming along in regard to the storefront renovation program the city has put in place. “We budgeted for that on Euclid Avenue and business took advantage,” Mayor Joe Sakacs said. “There will be some new signs going up and parking lots repaved. The parking lot looks beautiful next to the Wickliffe Eagles and over by Federated (Car Care), they’re starting to redo and replace their parking lot. I believe the Sid Savitt plaza by Subway and Redwing will be getting a new parking lot as well.”

WICKLIFFE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO