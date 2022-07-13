ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

League of Legends Patch 12.13: Champion Nerfs and Buffs

By Andrew Harper
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

League of Legends Patch 12.13 brings along not just a new champion, but also a whole host of buffs with some nerfs thrown in there as well. These patch notes...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

When do League of Legends Star Guardian 2022 Tokens Expire?

Here's when Star Guardian 2022 Tokens expire in League of Legends. To celebrate the launch of the brand new line of Star Guardian skins, League of Legends is hosting a Star Guardian 2022 event. In this event, players have the chance to earn Star Guardian Tokens by playing the game and completing missions, and these can be spent to purchase a variety of exclusive event goodies. Here's when these Tokens expire.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Top Ranked Apex Legends Arena Player Caught Boosting Red Handed

An Apex Legends player has been fingered for boosting, it would seem. Identified only by his username Xiauh, the Xbox player, ranked second in the world for Apex Legend's Arena mode, has been accused of boosting, a form of cheating. Reddit user u/Easy-Row-4209 provided the alleged evidence to Reddit's Apex Legends community less than 24 hours ago.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 FUT Hero Shapeshifters Upgrade: How to Complete

FIFA 22 Hero Shapeshifters Upgrade SBC went live July 13 during Shapeshifters Team 4 giving fans a guaranteed pack containing a Hero Shapeshifter. EA Sports has released four Shapeshifters teams during the promotion and included Heroes in the latter half of the event. These new FUT Hero cards replaced base Heroes in packs changing not only their positions, but also the leagues they were originally attached to.
MLS
DBLTAP

How to Get Better at Warding in League of Legends

Warding is one of the most important mechanics in League of Legends. Placing a ward grants the team vision in that area, making it a crucial aspect of map awareness and keeping track of the enemy team. For players who struggle with the basics of warding, here are some tips.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Gaiden Event: All Legend and Weapon Skins

Now that Respawn Entertainment has officially announced the Gaiden Event, it appears the anime-themed cosmetics are just about set to drop in Apex Legends at long last. After weeks of rumors and speculation, here's a breakdown of all of the skins that players can pick up during the Apex Legends Gaiden Thematic Event.
COMICS
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Community Gets Hyped Over New Roadhog Ability

An Overwatch player has suggested an ability change to Roadhog from Overwatch 2 that players are excitedly rallying behind. The Overwatch 2 beta released on June 28, and besides a few visual reworks, new characters, and new maps, several balance changes have been made to pre-existing mechanics and champions. One of the biggest changes players have noticed was the nerf to healing, which significantly decreases the effectiveness of healing abilities in the game. While this has worried players who main healers, one Roadhog player suggested an idea on Reddit that's seemed to excite the community in its innovativeness.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fall Guys Idol Games Explained

A new Fall Guys challenge is almost upon us. Idol Games will kick off tomorrow, July 14, in Fall Guys. The Idol Games, a challenge hyped as "one of the toughest ever," will begin tomorrow and run through the weekend until Monday, July 18. So unpack your suitcase and cancel your plans, this one might take a while to crack.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

MultiVersus Twitch Drops: How to Get

In addition to announcing the MultiVersus Open Beta, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have revealed that players will be able to get Early Access to the title through Twitch Drops. For those looking to check out the new free-to-play, platform fighter as soon as possible, here's a breakdown...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 Free Game Trial: How to Get

Starting July 15, PlayStation Plus Premium, Xbox Live Gold and Nintendo Switch Online members can try out MLB The Show 22 for free, San Diego Studio announced Friday. For those on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch looking to test their hands at some baseball, as well as perhaps purchase the game and other editions at a limited-time discount, here's a breakdown of the MLB The Show 22 Free Game Trial.
MLB
DBLTAP

Deston is Now Available in PUBG Update 18.2

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds has introduced Deston, a brand-new map that is now available to play for free. The new 8x8 map contains a sprawling downtown filled with everything from skyscrapers to mountains to swamps. Deston is playable in Solos, Duos, Squad TPP and FPP modes. The release of Deston in...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

3 Best Builds in TFT Patch 12.13

With the release of TFT Patch 12.13, there have been some shifts in the best builds in the current meta. Here are three of the top builds that will help you rank up in the current patch. Mages. The biggest change as a result of Patch 12.13 is that Mages...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Neymar Jr. Becomes Ambassador for PUBG: Battlegrounds

Krafton, Inc. announced on July 14 that Paris Saint-Germain winger and Brazilian national team star Neymar Jr is a new ambassador for PUBG: Battlegrounds. Neymar Jr. will host a range of in-game and off-game activities throughout the year as part of being the ambassador. To kick off the partnership, Neymar Jr. and a group of his friends held a Facebook live stream event where they explored the new map Deston. Neymar Jr's team consisted of streamers Gaules, Netenho and professional PUBG player Sparkingg.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Who Won the MrBeast League of Legends Tournament?

League of Legends Ultimate Crown tournament kicked off on July 9 2022 at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, United States. The tournament hosted by Crown Channel featured MrBeast and Ninja playing against each other for a $150,000 prize pool to donate to charity. Who Won the MrBeast League of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 PL Campaign Bag Player Pick: How to Complete

FIFA 22 PL Campaign Bag Player Pick SBC went live July 15 at the start of FUTTIES. FUTTIES is one of the most exciting times for FIFA fans as it marks the final stretch of the Ultimate Team cycle. New SBCs, fan votes, objectives, re-released content and more round out FUTTIES as usually the last big event of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
DBLTAP

TFT 12.13 Full Patch Notes Explained

The TFT Patch 12.13 Patch Notes were officially released on July 13, and this article will give a rundown of all the notable buffs, nerfs, and adjustments that players will be witness to in this Teamfight Tactics patch. TFT 12.13 Patch Notes Explained. System Changes. Minor changes were made to...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Sign Up for the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Alpha

Sign Ups for the World of Warcraft Dragonflight alpha has just launched. Interested players can sign up through the official World of Warcraft website. Dragonflight is going to be the ninth expansion for the ever-growing World of Warcraft series. Taking place in the Dragon Isles, Dragonflight is set to revamp several systems such as the user interface and talent trees. this comes on top of the usual new zones, raids, and classes that has come to be expected through every World of Warcraft Expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Kevin Mbabu FIFA 22 Challenges: How to Complete the FUTTIES Favorite Objective

Kevin Mbabu FIFA 22 challenges went live July 15 as the player received a 93 rated item for FUTTIES. Mbabu, as the objective set indicates, is a fan-favorite in FIFA Ultimate Team each year. There are numerous items players can call back to from past titles, and his FUT Versus Fire and Ice cards were very popular this year. He's usually the go-to right back for Bundesliga squads or hybrids if players can get him on full chemistry.
FIFA
DBLTAP

Fortnite Refer a Friend 2022: Challenges and Rewards

The Fortnite Refer a Friend program is returning in 2022 with all new challenges and rewards. This information comes as a result of data miners analyzing unreleased information. This would be the third time that Fortnite implemented the Refer a Friend program, as they first introduced it in October 2021....
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Can Druddigon be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Druddigon is a fan favorite Generation V Pokémon. Whether it was a part of your team taking down the Champion Iris in Black and White 2, or her Druddigon was giving you headaches, this Pokémon definitely left a mark. Fans of the Pokémon since then have wanted to...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy