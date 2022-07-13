Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City.
The Republican governor's campaign says she will participate in just one debate. She accepted an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30.
Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges.
Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions.
Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.
