Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City.

The Republican governor’s campaign says she will participate in just one debate. She accepted an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30.

Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges.

Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions.

Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.