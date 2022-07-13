ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noem, Smith agree to September gubernatorial debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and state Rep. Jamie Smith, the Democratic lawmaker challenging her in the November election for governor, agreed Wednesday to a September debate in Rapid City.

The Republican governor’s campaign says she will participate in just one debate. She accepted an invitation for one co-hosted by Dakota News Now and KOTA/KEVN on Sept. 30.

Caucus ‘first until we’re not,’ but top Iowa Democrat says changes coming for 2024

Smith immediately told The Associated Press he would participate and criticized Noem for not participating in more face-to-face exchanges.

Noem is running for reelection after a first term that vaulted her into national prominence among Republicans for her mostly hands-off approach to COVID-19 restrictions.

Smith is trying to challenge her for seeming to have political ambitions beyond South Dakota.

wnax.com

Democratic Governor Candidate Jamie Smith Focused on South Dakota

Staying focused on state issues is the campaign theme of democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith….. Smith, current Minority Leader in the South Dakota House says he has a broad background……. Smith says he has always wanted to serve…. Smith appeared at the Yankton County Democratic Party picnic.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

192 abortions performed in South Dakota in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prior to the fall of Roe v. Wade, abortions in South Dakota were continuing a steady decline in 2021. The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 192 abortions in their annual Induced Abortion Report. That’s only a small increase from 125 abortions in 2020 when Planned Parenthood halted services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newscenter1.tv

SD legislators eyeing solutions for property tax increases

BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Property taxes in South Dakota are on the rise. Due to that rise in taxes, lawmakers are receiving concerned and frustrated feedback from their constituents. “(There’s some that say) ‘I’m on a fixed income’ or ‘I’m retired’ or I’m a young couple starting out’. ‘How...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

836,000 acres under irrigation permits in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a million acres are covered by irrigation permits in South Dakota. It’s not unusual to see an irrigation system dropping water in a crop field in eastern South Dakota. A South Dakota law and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s first recreational marijuana dispensary

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — When people think of marijuana in South Dakota, one name looms large. Flandreau; or more specifically, Native Nations Cannabis in Flandreau, owned and operated by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. But they aren’t the only game in the market in South Dakota, and they...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
