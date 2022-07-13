ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, VT

Vermont schools cite ‘dire’ struggle to find teachers for fall

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn’t let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That’s because she’s...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Planning efforts for new Vt. mental health facility bogged down

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More than a decade after the closure of the Vermont State Hospital and eight years after the opening of its replacement, the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital, the state continues to struggle with a shortage of beds to treat mental health patients. Now, a working group tasked with addressing the problem has bogged down, according to some observers.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. start-up's chosen for global accelerator program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont start-up’s were picked to take part in a global accelerator program that connects them with resources to help grow their business. The non-profit MassChallenge makes the selections annually, and offers new businesses support, mentoring, free services, and the chance to compete for cash prizes.
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

UVM and Vermont State College System are offering free courses for Vermonters

The University of Vermont and the Vermont State College System, which includes Community College of Vermont, Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College, are offering free courses to eligible Vermonters. The programs are intended to help unemployed or underemployed Vermonters gain new skills that can help them advance...
VERMONT STATE
Government
WCAX

Changes coming to Vermont Foodbank’s ‘Veggie Van Go’ program

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to the Vermont Foodbank’s “Veggie Van Go” program. The program distributes fresh produce and other foods to Vermonters through schools and hospitals across the state. Some who use the program pick up for multiple families or other anti-hunger nonprofits across...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

UVM Health Network to reorganize system leadership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network says it’s making a big change at the top to improve the quality of care at each of its six hospitals and home health agency in New York and Vermont. UVMHN is reorganizing its governance structure. There’s an overarching...
BURLINGTON, VT
#Orleans Central
WCAX

Record number of women of color running for office in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they’re encouraging others to step up as well. There can be a number of hurdles women of color face when seeking public office, from a lack of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. authorities to offer active shooter trainings to the public

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will now be training communities on what to do in event of an active shooter or violent threat. Beginning in August, the first of eight SURVIVERMONT sessions around the state will teach communities tactics such as “see something, say something,” “run, hide, fight,” and “stop the bleed.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Land Trust works to educate on invasive edibles

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a walk through the woods this time of year and you’ll find no shortage of greenery. But some of the plants are doing more harm than good and landowners are being taught ways to not only identify, and remove them, but how to make sure they don’t go to waste either.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Efficiency Vermont offers huge incentive to weatherize homes

ESSEX, Vt. — Summer is the busiest time of the year forBuilding Energy. "We do energy auditing, insulation, weatherization, things like that," said Tim Smith, with Building Energy. On Wednesday they were in the process of saving an Essex Junction homeowner big bucks on their home heating and cooling...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger, Harrison’s younger sister, experienced her creativity firsthand in childhood games and make-believe. Margot’s third book is launching this month at Phoenix Books Burlington with an in-person event on July 14. Harrison also works at Seven Days as an associate editor and literary/film reviewer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New mental health resources available to Vermonters

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are highlighting mental health resources for Vermonters. At his weekly news briefing, Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders highlighted dozens of stresses Vermonters face, from the pandemic to inflation to war in Europe. Leaders say one in five Americans face mental health challenges.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019. This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Family Forest Carbon Program opens to small woodland owners across Vermont

The Family Forest Carbon Program to Offer Resources and Assistance to Improve Forest Resiliency and Help Mitigate Climate Change. Vermont Business Magazine The American Forest Foundation (AFF), a national conservation organization that supports family woodland owners, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global conservation organization, today announced their joint program, the Family Forest Carbon Program, is open for enrollment to rural woodlot owners with as little as 30 acres in Vermont and parts of eastern New York (Columbia, Dutchess, Rensselaer and Washington counties).
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Reinfection risks posed by BA.5 subvariant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there may not be cause for alarm in our region yet, doctors are noticing that the emerging COVID sub-variant known as BA.5 is causing a large number of reinfections for those who have previously been exposed to the virus. Vermont health officials last week said...
VERMONT STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Considering Decriminalizing All Drugs

A growing number of states have either decriminalized all illicit drugs or are at least discussing it. Include Massachusetts in that group. The Boston Herald reported the Massachusetts Legislature's Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Use, and Recovery "unceremoniously reported favorably" on S.1277 and H.2119, a pair of bills filed last year known as "An Act relative to harm reduction and racial equality." According to Trackbill.com, the bills have been sent to the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing for further study.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Overdose deaths rise in St. Joseph County

Stuck in Vermont: Author Margot Harrison digs deep in 3rd thriller & makes it all up. Margot Harrison has been writing since she was little, and many of her stories explore the darker side of life. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Can you hear me now? Testing...
VERMONT STATE

