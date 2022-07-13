Vermont schools cite ‘dire’ struggle to find teachers for fall

The Family Forest Carbon Program to Offer Resources and Assistance to Improve Forest Resiliency and Help Mitigate Climate Change. Vermont Business Magazine The American Forest Foundation (AFF), a national conservation organization that supports family woodland owners, and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a global conservation organization, today announced their joint program, the Family Forest Carbon Program, is open for enrollment to rural woodlot owners with as little as 30 acres in Vermont and parts of eastern New York (Columbia, Dutchess, Rensselaer and Washington counties).
