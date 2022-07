KNOX COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Washington, Indiana was arrested for driving drunk and going the wrong way on a road in Knox County Wednesday night. State police say they got several 911 calls from people telling them about 30-year-old Alexander Morales Rosa going east in the westbound lanes on U.S. 41. A trooper pulled over Rosa. His vehicle stopped, but then it slowly started to slowly back up. The trooper reached inside the vehicle and put it in park.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO