Washington, DC

Starbucks closing Union Station location as part of nationwide closures over safety concerns

By Tisha Lewis
fox5dc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Starbucks is closing 16 stores around the country, including a location in D.C., because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff. The company said it is closing its store in Union Station, along with six stores in Seattle,...

