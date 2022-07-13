Armie Hammer’s Next Act: Hawking Timeshares in the Cayman Islands

And before anybody asks: no, Matthew Gray Gubler won’t be involved. Nearly a year and a half after the project was first announced, the Criminal Minds revival is confirmed. After 15 glorious years on CBS, the series will be moving to Paramount+, which has ordered 10 episodes of a first season, according to Deadline. The procedural will return with showrunner Erica Messer and several mainstays of the old cast, including Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, and Adam Rodriguez. (In addition to Gubler, also noticeably absent will be Mandy Patinkin, who bowed out of the show after its second season and later called the experience “very destructive to my soul and my personality.”) The new and improved Criminal Minds will depart from its episodic structure for a more streaming-friendly serialized approach, sources told Variety.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO