ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Want to make big bucks? State of Texas recently posted these jobs paying $100,000-plus

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34A6fs_0gehnLm600
LM Otero AP file photo

You don’t need a doctorate degree to earn big bucks.

We looked through recent job listings for the state of Texas and found a few examples that pay more than $100,000 — and give you the chance to serve the public. You can search thousands of available state jobs here.

Happy hunting!

Deputy director of transportation planning

  • Agency: Texas Department of Transportation
  • Salary: $111,973-$189,069
  • Location: Austin

Do you like to see things run smoothly? Are you good at working with high-levels executives and governmental officials? Can you be self-supervising? This job with the Department of Transportation might be a good fit. You would oversee important projects for the department and direct the development of a 10-year multi-modal transportation plan for the entire state.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred and relevant work experience is required. More here.

Systems analyst

  • Agency: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
  • Salary: $93,852-$101,000
  • Location: Austin

If you like computer system analysis and are an IT whiz, check out this job: systems analyst VI — data reporting team lead. You would oversee IT security for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. You would also work closely with IT staff and users and figure out how to improve computer system functionality and workflow.

A four-year degree is preferred, and previous IT experience is required. More here.

Senior portfolio manager, real estate

  • Agency: Texas Education Agency
  • Monthly salary: $11,272-$19,065
  • Location: Austin

If you want to help Texas students receive a better education and have experience managing large sums of money, here is a career option for you. According to the job listing, “The Texas PSF (Corporation) is seeking a talented individual to join a team of professionals at the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation in managing a $55 billion perpetual public fund endowment that helps finance the states public schools.”

As senior portfolio manager, you would manage a portfolio of real estate investments, supervise portfolio managers and investment analysts and make investment recommendations. More here.

University biosafety program manager

  • Agency: University of North Texas
  • Salary: $114,000-$183,000
  • Location: Denton

If you’ve always wanted to work at a university and get paid big bucks, here’s your chance. The biosafety program manager helps establish a safe environment for University of North Texas students. Job responsibilities include evaluating and controlling potential biological hazards and implementing and maintaining a biosafety program.

A bachelor’s degree in the biological sciences or related field and previous work experience is required. More here.

Health IT program manager

  • Agency: University of Texas at Dallas
  • Salary: $150,000-$155,000
  • Location: Fort Worth, Richardson, Austin or Houston

Here is another university job, this time in the health information technology field. In this position you would plan projects and collaborate with others who work in health IT at University of Texas Health Related Institutions.

According to the job post, there are hybrid remote work options available. More here.

[MORE: Look up salaries for all City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and Fort Worth ISD employees]

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Tens of thousands of disabled Texans are waiting years for essential services from the state

A Houston Chronicle investigation looks into the ballooning waitlist for Texans with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are seeking services through Medicaid waiver programs. Nearly 200,000 disabled Texans have been waiting for a decade or more to receive assistance such as employment training, residential care and behavioral support. These and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Austin, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says it’s ‘time for Texas to expand medical marijuana’

TEXAS – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on state leaders to start a new chapter with a new attitude about cannabis use. The state’s top agriculture official penned an editorial Friday that highlights his position, which includes urging Gov. Greg Abbott to make the issue a top priority during the upcoming legislative session.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

There’s No Way You’ve Heard Of These Ten Texas Towns

The history of the Lone Star State is full of colorful characters and stories. Covering such a large area, coming up with names for all the towns and communities in this vast territory has historically been challenging. As a result, there are some very interesting town names here in our "neck of the woods". Speaking of "Neck of the Woods" that would make a great name for a Texas Town.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Concho Valley Bus System To Build New Maintenance Facility & Bus Storage with TxDOT Grant

AUSTIN – The Concho Valley Transit District headquartered in San Angelo will get a new maintenance facility and bus storage facility thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.  TxDOT Commissioner Alvin New of San Angelo made the announcement Thursday.   On a sweltering summer day in south Texas, Linda Duran rode in air-conditioning on her way home from seeing her husband at the nursing home. She was taking a public transit service she uses every day to also get to work and the grocery store, and now TxDOT is investing nearly $150 million to help people like Duran across…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Texas#Texas Education Agency
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas man receives $400,000 bill for public records request

DALLAS — A North Texas man is fighting back against a nearly half a million dollar invoice he received, after submitting a public records request with Grand Prairie ISD. As a parent and citizen, Malcom Chakery’s had an ear to the pulse of the Grand Prairie community for quite some time. Chakery’s been running the Grand Prairie News, a self-made news site, for around seven years. At that time, Chakery has covered a plethora of topics.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Here are Texas resources for utility, rent assistance

TEXAS, USA — As inflation continues to cause the price of goods and services to skyrocket, many North Texans are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent, utilities or other bills, the state of Texas has several resources you can use. Rent or mortgage assistance. Various rental...
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

San Antonio Express-News Editorial: Greg Abbott Chooses “Border Showmanship” and “Politics” Over Border Solutions

Washington, DC – More voices are calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s relentless nativism, including how his escalating campaign against immigrants comes at the expense of real policy solutions. In a must-read new editorial, the San Antonio Express-News condemns Gov. Abbott’s “border showmanship” and prioritization of “politics” instead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tom Handy

O'Rourke's Plan to Fix the Texas Electric Grid

As Texas gets through one of the hottest summers in years, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke has a plan to fix the electric grid issues for good. Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to fix the issue and talk to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), but there are still problems that persist as shown this summer across the state.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Weigh in on TxDOT's 10-year $85B highway plan

The public is invited to comment on a 10-year $85.1 billion highway plan for Texas that includes major projects in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, as well as Waco and Lubbock. The Unified Transportation Plan, or UTP, is approved by the Texas Transportation Commission every August. The current...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

See Why Goats Are Being Hired In This Texas Town

Property owners across Texas are finding unusual, cheap, and more eco-friendly ways of getting rid of un wanted weeds. The answer? Goats. NBC DFW reported that the the company with a herd of goats for hire is called Goats on the Go Weatherford. Owner Greg Kalldin said, "Who doesn't want some goats to wake up to every once in a while?"
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
7K+
Followers
526
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy