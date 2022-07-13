Want to make big bucks? State of Texas recently posted these jobs paying $100,000-plus

LM Otero AP file photo

You don’t need a doctorate degree to earn big bucks.

We looked through recent job listings for the state of Texas and found a few examples that pay more than $100,000 — and give you the chance to serve the public. You can search thousands of available state jobs here.

Happy hunting!

—

Deputy director of transportation planning

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Salary: $111,973-$189,069

Location: Austin

Do you like to see things run smoothly? Are you good at working with high-levels executives and governmental officials? Can you be self-supervising? This job with the Department of Transportation might be a good fit. You would oversee important projects for the department and direct the development of a 10-year multi-modal transportation plan for the entire state.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred and relevant work experience is required. More here.

—

Systems analyst

Agency: Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Salary: $93,852-$101,000

Location: Austin

If you like computer system analysis and are an IT whiz, check out this job: systems analyst VI — data reporting team lead. You would oversee IT security for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. You would also work closely with IT staff and users and figure out how to improve computer system functionality and workflow.

A four-year degree is preferred, and previous IT experience is required. More here.

—

Senior portfolio manager, real estate

Agency: Texas Education Agency

Monthly salary: $11,272-$19,065

Location: Austin

If you want to help Texas students receive a better education and have experience managing large sums of money, here is a career option for you. According to the job listing, “The Texas PSF (Corporation) is seeking a talented individual to join a team of professionals at the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation in managing a $55 billion perpetual public fund endowment that helps finance the states public schools.”

As senior portfolio manager, you would manage a portfolio of real estate investments, supervise portfolio managers and investment analysts and make investment recommendations. More here.

—

University biosafety program manager

Agency: University of North Texas

Salary: $114,000-$183,000

Location: Denton

If you’ve always wanted to work at a university and get paid big bucks, here’s your chance. The biosafety program manager helps establish a safe environment for University of North Texas students. Job responsibilities include evaluating and controlling potential biological hazards and implementing and maintaining a biosafety program.

A bachelor’s degree in the biological sciences or related field and previous work experience is required. More here.

—

Health IT program manager

Agency: University of Texas at Dallas

Salary: $150,000-$155,000

Location: Fort Worth, Richardson, Austin or Houston

Here is another university job, this time in the health information technology field. In this position you would plan projects and collaborate with others who work in health IT at University of Texas Health Related Institutions.

According to the job post, there are hybrid remote work options available. More here.

—

[MORE: Look up salaries for all City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and Fort Worth ISD employees]