La Crosse County Health Department holding vaccine clinics in July

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – There are opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the La Crosse County Health Department.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the department every Thursday in July.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available.

Call (608) 785-9872 to set up an appointment.

Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed a spot.

The vaccine clinic will be on the second floor at 300 4th Street North.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.