Judge Rules on Amber Heard's Request for New Johnny Depp Trial

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmber Heard's request for a new trial in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her has been denied. The actress' legal team filed new paperwork this week asking for a new trial on the grounds that one juror was not summoned to jury duty. According to a report by Deadline, Judge Penny...

Comments / 83

Robbie Gunkel
22h ago

should have another law suit. one that gets her for continuing to slander Mr Depp. then a psychiatric evaluation and a long rest in a mental facility.

Reply
39
Ken Hamaker
16h ago

This woman is beautiful on the outside and toxic and rotten on the inside. Really she is just a gold digger and blackmailer. Can't stand her and her ways

Reply
18
John-Boy
2d ago

You Lied and got Caught! We'd have more respect for you if you just owned it and moved forward 💯

Reply(2)
91
